Maddie Nimmo scored 30 points and led a late 9-0 run by C. Milton Wright High School Thursday to break a tie and push the Lady Mustangs to a 54-45 win at Bohemia Manor.
The Lady Eagles (6-3) had fought its way back from a 44-38 deficit with 5:14 remaining to play.
"(Nimmo) is the best player I have seen in the two years that I have coached in this conference," Bohemia Manor coach Sean Lenz said. "You can tell she is a student of the game, and we didn't really have an answer for her. We hardly shot the ball in the first half. They played man (defense) and we hust wouldn't shoot. We were driving and turning the ball over. halftime adjustment was shoot the ball."
Moments later, Bohemia Manor tied the game on a three-pointer by Julia Walz and a basket by Addie Sample.
C.M. Wright then went on a 9-0 run over the final 2:21 of the game to secure the road win.
Despite a size advantage near the basket, the Lady Eagles continued to struggle throughout the game in keeping the Lady Mustangs off the glass and thus getting several second chance opportunities.
"We rebounded terribly in the second quarter," Lenz said. "We had one player with seven rebounds. We had three others with three rebounds among them, that is completely unacceptable. It seems when we have a huge size advantage, we go to sleep. When we play someone with some size then we are vigilant about doing what we do every day in practice which is rebounding drills. The second half we did a much better job thus we were able to come back and tie it."
Miranda Turner scored 18 points to be a dangerous sidekick to Nimmo.
Bohemia Manor had a very balanced offensive showing against the Lady Mustangs. Erika Clarke led the Lady Eagles with 9 points. Kara Pardue added 8 points. Rylee Lenz, Reagan Lenz, Simone Mattucci and Walz all scored 6 points each.
In other area action on Thursday, North East defeated the Perryville Lady Panthers, 35-20.
Chrystal led North East with 10 points while Cailyn Hawley added 9 points.
North East set the tone from the jump and used a 10-3 run in the opening 8 minutes of the contest to jump out to a lead it would not relinquish.
Cienna Lily led Perryville with 7 points while Alyssa Stanley added 6 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.