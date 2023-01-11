NORTH EAST — Elkton's Aiden Brown needed to sink just one free throw to hand the Golden Elks a one-point lead in the waining seconds of Tuesday's road matchup against North East.
The junior delivered with two makes at the charity stripe in the biggest moment for his squad.
Brown's free throws with 1.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter allowed Elkton to escape with a 50-48 win over the Indians. The made baskets came on the heels of a 12-1 run by North East, which helped erase a 47-36 Elkton lead.
"It feels good for the guys to put the trust in me to take them," Brown said of the last second free throws. "As coach always says 'free throws win games.'"
Brown finished the day with a team-high 12 points for Elkton in the win. Golden Elks Head Coach Charles Givens Sr. credited his junior for stepping-up in the guts of the game and throughout the night.
"Somebody always comes up at a different game, with a different measure to pull us forward," Givens Sr. said.
The Indians' late-game push was capped off by North East's Jabez Griffin drawling a foul from beyond the arc with three seconds left and the Indians down three. The foul sent the senior guard to the line for three free throws and Griffin delivered, going three-for-three and tying the game at 48.
Griffin led North East in scoring and finished with a game-high 25 points.
"That's the clutchest free throws you can ask for," North East Head Coach Seth Grimes said of Griffin's game-tying free throws.
The ensuing inbounds play saw Brown get the ball and draw a foul at half court, leading to his pair of game-winning free throws.
Grimes said he wanted his defense to force the Elkton offense to pick up the ball on the inbounds play in order to start the the play clock, but never intended to foul.
"We kind of knew they were going to have to take a long shot, but we said 'absolutely no foul,'" Grimes said. "I think we were just a little over zealous at that point."
North East opened the night with a fast start and limited the Elkton offense to six points in the first quarter. The Indians held a five-point lead at the end of one. The Indians expended on their advantage at the start of the second quarter with a 7-3 run and gave North East an 18-9 lead.
Elkton responded with a 7-0 run of its own to pull the Elks back within a basket, before a three-pointer by North East's Luke Keefer and a bucket by Griffin made it a two-possession lead in favor of the Indians at the half.
Givens thought his team came out very lethargic in the first-half of play.
"They came to play, but they didn't play once they got on the court," Givens said of Elkton's first-half. "We made a lot of turnovers as they did and I thought it was a game turnovers in that first-half."
Grimes believed North East played well on defense in the first half. He said they wanted to try and keep the Golden Elks on the perimeter and out of the lane.
"If they were trying to beat us baseline we tried to force them to turn it back, kick it back out and close out on a shot," Grimes said. "I thought we did a pretty good job of that overall."
Prior to North East's late run in the second-half, the Elks outscored the Indians 28-13. Elkton's push included a 6-1 run to give the Elks the lead and a 12-6 run to open the fourth quarter and extend Elkton's advantage to double digits.
Grimes believed turnovers played a large part in Elkton grabbing the lead in the final two frames.
"I think we just need to cut down on some of those turnovers," Grimes said. "We're still growing, but that was the big one I look at the end of the game."
Alongside Griffin, Keefer finished with 13 points for North East and sophomore James Traynham added eight points for the Indians. Elkton's Kabali Kajubi finished with 10 points for the Golden Elks.
North East (4-8) will visit Bohemia Manor on Thursday. As for Elkton, the win pushes the Golden Elks' winning streak to eight games. Elkton will be back on the court Thursday at Bel Air.
When asked how his team can continue its winning ways, Elkton's late-game hero responded with one word.
"Defense."
Givens responded to Brown's thought.
"He knows the right answer."
