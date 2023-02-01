ELKTON — Elkton's Obote Briscoe was in a shooting groove during the first quarter of Tuesday's matchup with Perryville.
The Elkton guard finished the first quarter with 14 points and kickstarted an impressive 83-point outing by the Golden Elks. Briscoe tallied a game-high 18 points in Elkton's 83-32 victory over the Panthers. Briscoe scored over half of Elkton's 22 points in the first quarter.
"I wasn't overthinking like I used to, like in the first eight games I was always overthinking and that's why I wasn't playing as good," Briscoe said. "In the last three games I've been playing good and my teammates have been feeding off my energy."
The Golden Elks capitalized off early Perryville turnovers in the first quarter and started off the night with a 16-0 run. The Panthers' first basket came with three minutes to go in the first quarter and the Elks held a 22-7 advantage after one quarter.
Elkton continued its roll in the second quarter and outscored the Panthers 20-8 to take a 42-15 lead entering the half. The Golden Elks followed up the 42-point first half with a 41-point second half. Elkton outscored Perryville 41-17 in the last two quarters.
Briscoe said the lack of Perryville's main scoring option, Sean Beard, played a roll in the Elks' defensive approach. The Perryville guard was unable to play for the Panthers on Tuesday.
"We knew their offense would run through [Jerry Howard], the offense was going through him and going through the middle," Briscoe said. "We tried to read his eyes and see where the passes were going."
Howard led the Panthers in scoring with seven points. Ty Patchell and Kyle Richards both finished with six points for Perryville. The Panthers will visit Bohemia Manor on Friday.
Elkton's Kabali Kajubi and Gabe Agui ended the night in double figures for the Elks. Kajubi finished with 15 points and Agui tallied 11 points.
Elkton Head Coach Charles Givens Sr. credited his team for its focus and intensity in the win.
"Sometimes when you get in the locker room, you can read their face that they're going to go out there and play," Givens Sr. said. "This was a night I could tell they were going to go out there and play. They were clicking on all cylinders."
The win for Elkton helped the Golden Elks bounce back from an eight-point loss to Joppatowne on Jan. 27. The loss snapped an Elkton winning streak that stretched back to Dec. 13.
Givens' message for the Elks entering Tuesday night was simple. Play defense and limit Elkton turnovers.
"We made a lot of turnovers at crucial times and we just weren't going to let that happen, not tonight," Givens said of the loss to Joppatowne. "I think the kids knew it."
Elkton will be on the road in four of its six remaining regular season games. Elkton's regular season concludes on Feb. 17. The Golden Elks will visit Fallston on Friday and are in control of the top seed in the 2A East Region I as of Jan. 29.
"Every game we play is a championship game for other teams because we have one of the best records in the region," Briscoe said. "Basically, we just needed to keep that same energy going towards the playoffs and keep that same winning streak."
