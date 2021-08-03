Daniel Katz, North East — Katz’s times placed him 2nd in the county in the 800m and 3rd in the 1600m.
Day Leone, Bohemia Manor
Boys’ Middle Distance Athletes
Noah Beck, Bohemia Manor
Colin McArthur, Bohemia Manor
Boys’ SprintersJaimere Guy, Perryville
Isiah Moore, North East
Boys’ Hurdlers
Josh Klinges, North East — Klinges ran the 2nd best time in both 110 (17.44) and 300 (43.94) hurdles. He was undefeated in the hurdles during the regular season.
Carl Williams-Cohen, Rising Sun — Williams-Cohen currently ranks 1st in county with time of 17.16 in 110H. Qualified for regionals in 4 events (110H, 300H, 4x100R, 4x200R). Was the anchor leg for 4x200R that currently ranks 1st in county.
Boys’ Jumpers
Tayvin Griffin, Perryville
Dennis Kemether, Bohemia Manor
Boys’ Throwers
Logan Kelsch, Rising Sun — The senior set the school discus record at 159’1” while working well with the team and on his own. Kelsch is committed to Salisbury University next year. He also was successful in the shot put and high jump. Kelsch’s coach noted that his work ethic especially stood out during a year made extremely tough for seniors by the COVID crisis.
Jake Waltzer, North East — Named the best shot putter in the county with a 42-2.75 throw. 2nd in discus with 125-6. Qualified to move onto Regions in both events.
