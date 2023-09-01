PERRYVILLE — After the Panthers’ 1-0 season-ending loss at the hands of Brunswick in last year’s state semifinals, returners from Perryville’s 1A East Regional Champions have been putting in the work to get back to the state playoffs.
For Perryville head coach Chris Tome, his squad of 20 varsity players know there is more left in the tank after an 11-win season.
“It was exciting, just going out towards Frederick and having the stadium packed with people,” Tome said of getting back to the state playoffs. “What 16, 17, 18-year-old kid wouldn’t want to play under those circumstances.”
Junior midfielder Dylan Sayer and forward Logan Shaw will front a Perryville attack that averaged just under four goals per game a season ago. The Panthers will be tasked with replacing midfielders Anthony Thompson and Evan Beynon, plus the defensive prowess of centerback Ty Stiffler. Junior Paytn Hulbert should lead the Panthers’ backline, while Tome said he is seeing growth out of Justin McWilliams alongside Hulbert. Starting goalie Finn Tome will begin his junior year with Perryville, coming off seven clean sheets and 93 saves in his sophomore year.
Outside of a slightly revamped defense, Perryville’s head coach is confident a large number of returning players will allow his team to pick up right where they left off last season.
“There is just going to be a platoon of boys that are going to have to pick up the slack on the outside backs,” Tome said. “As far as everywhere else on the field, they’re all returning players that are going to be filling those roles and they have felt the pressure and they know what it feels like to work at the rate I demand during match play.”
Krummel takes over Rising Sun boys’ soccerFor the past 11 seasons, Pete Krummel has gotten to know the ins-and-outs of both soccer programs at Rising Sun High School. Starting this fall, the Rising Sun alum will have a chance to leave his first mark on the Tigers’ boys’ soccer team.
“I’ve always been connected to the program, but I’ve always wanted to see a state championship here, so it’s nice to be back and work towards that,” Krummel said. “It’s just one of those things where you want to see [the program] succeed.”
Krummel inherits the boys’ squad from Dylan Aiman, after serving as an assistant coach for the boys’ team over a five-year span, plus another six-year stint with the girls’ program. Rising Sun finished the year with a nine-win season, plus a 5-0 record against county opponents. The difference entering this year for the Tigers is they bolster a younger, smaller squad, after graduating eight seniors from last season.
Senior A.J. Jones will take the lead as one of two seniors returning with the program, according to Krummel. Sophomore Connor Burkhardt returns for his second year with the program after seeing action at the midfielder spot as a freshman. He headlines a number of returners looking to take on larger roles for the Tigers, including juniors J.P. Tracey, Jordan Perrine and sophomore Logan Meadows. Tracey will man the goalkeeping duties for Sun, as he looks to replace goalie Braiden Bolz.
Krummel said he is expecting guys like Burkhardt, Jones and Tracey to take up leadership roles on the team as they possess experience playing at the varsity level.
“It’s a small team, young team, but very hungry,” Krummel said. “I’ve seen some breakthroughs in practice where guys just have really good attitudes and to me, I’d rather have a small team with good attitudes than a large team with some descent and with some guys that are not on the same page.”
Elkton alum set to coach to his alma materA 2012 graduate of Elkton High School and once member of the Golden Elks’ soccer program, Heladio Moreno is no stranger to Elkton soccer. When the position opened up for a new head coaching gig at his high school, Moreno did not waste his opportunity.
Moreno will start his first year with the program, after serving as a volunteer and then assistant coach under Elkton’s previous manager Andrew Fetterolf, who spent the last four seasons with the Golden Elks.
“After high school, I kind of got busy with life, but I did know from the very beginning that I wanted to get back into coaching eventually,” Moreno said. “You get to establish a special relationship with the boys, you’ve walked the same hallways they did, played on the same fields they’re playing, so it’s great in my opinion to come back and do my part for the community.”
Elkton’s first-year head coach takes over a program coming off a three-win season, but is expected to return a good portion of last year’s roster, after only graduating a handful of seniors. Moreno hopes seniors Evan Michalak and Jacob Kline can serve as leaders for the Elks amongst his squad. Michalak will man the backline for the Golden Elks, while Elkton will look to see improvement from its offense through the play of Kline, forward Trey Givens and midfielders Omar Villegas-Ponce and Santiago Contreras.
The Golden Elks’ third win of the season came in a regional quarterfinals victory over North East. With a younger team of returners, Moreno hopes that win came serve as a jumping off point for the program. Elkton boys’ soccer has not finished the year above .500 since 2016.
“From day one of the preseason, you can tell a difference already,” Moreno said of the vibe surrounding the team. “Our approach is kind of work with what we have, at this point we are three years post COVID, so I would like to get back to how it should be, a lot more discipline, a lot more playing the sport and teaching the guys the I.Q. of the sport.”
North East hoping to put it all together with returning startersSix senior starters are set to return to North East’s soccer program, which marks the fourth year that head coach David Hamilton gets to work with a class he has seen rise up the ranks since taking over the team.
“These boys were the boys when I came in as varsity head coach four years ago, so these are the boys I’ve coached and it’s my fourth year with them,” Hamilton said. “It’s [always] let’s work hard and work for each other. They run hills and they sing to each other, so it’s a good group of kids.”
The Indians will see returners at all position groups, including Alex Tadalan commanding the backline, Grant Morris working with the Indians’ offense and Gavin Hawley protecting the net. North East will also get a jolt of experience with some familiar faces returning to the team after missing a year with the program. Senior Rian Krasman will aim to make a return to the pitch for the first time since October of his sophomore season, after battling through injuries. Senior striker Evan England returns with North East after playing football for the Indians last fall. England played for North East soccer as a freshman and sophomore.
“He was out all last year, trained with us every single day and turned up to every single practice,” Hamilton said of Krasman. “Getting him through his senior season is really important to me.”
After finishing the regular season with a 6-5-1 record, North East’s season came to an end in the first round of the regional playoffs with a home loss to Elkton. It marked another first round exit for the Indians, who have not made it past their opening game of the regional or sectional playoffs since October of 2011. Hamilton hopes that can change entering 2023.
“They would like to win a playoff game,” Hamilton said. “We haven’t won a playoff game in my time here.”
Bohemia Manor re-tooling with younger squadAfter graduating senior classes in the double digits the previous three years, Bohemia Manor head coach Andy Mitchell is expecting a different makeup for his team as the fall inches closer.
The Eagles will return just six seniors from last year’s team in Alex Parke, Connor Martin, Berto Torres, Jude Langan, Kennedy Rosa and captain Colton Short. Bohemia Manor finished the year with four wins and lost to St. Michaels in the opening round of the regional playoffs. Mitchell said some of his seniors did not see the field at the varsity level last fall, due to the large amount of seniors on the Bo Manor roster. Bohemia Manor’s soccer program ended the year with eight straight losses — including the Eagles being outscored 34-2 — after winning four of their first five games to start the year.
“They’re going to have to do all of it,” Mitchell said of his seniors.
With a smaller senior class, a roster in the low-20’s and no junior varsity roster, Mitchell is hoping a smaller group can allow his team to function as a cohesive unit.
“This team has got effort and heart, what they don’t have in skill they keep up with effort and that sort of love for each other,” Mitchell said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to being able to expand the skill part and the tactic part for them and hold onto that love, because if you have that love for each other, then you can really do something in a season if you’re fighting for each other.”
Cox begins as head coach for Tri-State ChristianMichael Cox enters his first year as the head coach for the Crusaders’ boys’ soccer team, after serving as an assistant coach under previous head coach Ryan Worley. Cox estimates he has six to seven years in coaching experience after serving as an assistant for the boys’ team and serving as head coach for Tri-State’s girls’ program last spring.
The Crusaders return multiple starters from last year’s team that reached the semifinals of the MIL tournament, including forward Gary Slagle and defender Micah Leins. Slagle finished the year with nine goals and four assists in 15 games, while Leins anchored Tri-State’s backline and finished the year with five goals. Cox is also excited about the emergence of Jackson Sartin, another goal-scoring option for Tri-State. Cox said the team’s roster will max out at 18 players with a handful of players from each grade level.
“All of the upperclassmen are hungry and ready to go and have high expectations for themselves this year,” Cox said. “The ninth and tenth graders coming up are equally as hungry, so we have a good balance of players this year.”
Along with its regular MIL league play, the Crusaders are expected to face four of the county’s MPSSAA sanctioned schools with matchups against Bohemia Manor, Elkton, North East and Perryville. Cox said it provides his team a great opportunity to prepare for the league playoffs that will start up in late October.
“Just to have them on the schedule, it makes our guys a little more motivated on the nights when we are practicing,” Cox said. “Because they know if they’re not prepared and ready it’s going to be a long day for them. It’s something they circle and are always motivated to challenge themselves to work harder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.