North East’s R.J. Boyd (8) is greeted by teammates Noah Plourde (9), Mason Boyd (3) and Aaron Klinger (14) after Boyd’s goal to tie the game at one during Tome’s 12-6 win over North East on Monday, April 24.
Tome’s Zane Boulden (left) is guarded by North East’s Cameron Mullen (right) during Tome’s 12-6 win over North East on Monday, April 24.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East and Tome take a faceoff during Tome's 12-6 win over North East on Monday, April 24.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Tome’s Will Loller (right) and North East’s Cameron Mullen (left) collide during Tome’s 12-6 win over North East on Monday, April 24.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Tome's Zane Boulden (22) controls the Titans' offense during Tome's 12-6 win over North East on Monday, April 24.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Tome's Spencer Cain attempts a shot during Tome's 12-6 win over North East on Monday, April 24.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Noah Plourde controls the Indians' offense during Tome's 12-6 win over North East on Monday, April 24.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Tome's Aidan Gatch (1) is guarded by North East's Wyatt Cudmore (6) during Tome's 12-6 win over North East on Monday, April 24.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Tome's Aidan Gatch (1) celebrates after a goal during Tome's 12-6 win over North East on Monday, April 24.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Mason Boyd (3) looks for a pass during Tome's 12-6 win over North East on Monday, April 24.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's R.J. Boyd (8) fends off Tome's Sam Booth (6) during Tome's 12-6 win over North East on Monday, April 24.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Tome's Aidan Gatch (1) runs around North East's Aidan Cantrell (12) during Tome's 12-6 win over North East on Monday, April 24.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Aaron Klinger (center) attempts a shot during Tome's 12-6 win over North East on Monday, April 24.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Aaron Klinger (center) rushes around a Tome defender during Tome's 12-6 win over North East on Monday, April 24.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Tome's Will Loller (32) is guarded by North East's Wyatt Cudmore (6) during Tome's 12-6 win over North East on Monday, April 24.
NORTH EAST — It was a quick start for the Titans in their Monday night matchup on the road against North East.
Tome’s Zane Boulden, Spencer Cain and Aidan Gatch each found the back of the cage twice in the first 24 minutes of play. The Titans’ early lead would be enough to hold off the Indians and pick up a 12-6 victory over North East.
By night’s end, Cain and Boulden would combine for nine goals in the Titans’ victory. Boulden led Tome with five goals, while Cain finished with four scores of his own.
“He’s a lefty, I’m a righty, so we have [that ability] to run plays from both sides for outside shots,” Boulden said. “He’s a great player, does what he’s told. I think together we can fire up our offense and get everybody going.”
Boulden and North East’s R.J. Boyd traded goals in the first two minutes of play to knot the two squads at one. The Titans would go on to score five unanswered goals across the remainder of the first half to hold a 6-1 lead at the break.
The Indians snapped their scoring drought just over four minutes into the third quarter with a goal from Wyatt Cudmore. Cudmore’s first of two goals would cut Tome’s lead to four. Boulden and teammate Colin Rush would answer with back-to-back scores to extend the Titans’ lead to six.
North East’s Cameron Mullen ended the third with a goal of his own and gave the Indians momentum entering the final 12 minutes of play. North East carried that momentum over and began the fourth quarter strong with goals from Cudmore and Noah Plourde to make the Indians’ deficit only three.
Tome, however, responded by outscoring North East 4-1 in the final nine minutes of play. Cain and Boulden each tallied their final two goals of the night in Tome’s fourth quarter run.
“They were kind of beating us up top and getting a few shots in,” Cain said. “We stopped them and came back and scored a few at the end.”
Boyd and Cudmore each finished with a pair of goals for the Indians.
North East will visit Joppatowne on Wednesday and host Elkton on Friday. Tome will face the Fellowship for Christian Athletes in a road matchup on Wednesday.
