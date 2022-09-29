NORTH EAST — During the second half of North East’s home matchup with Rising Sun, one name rang throughout the small Rising Sun student section that filled the North East bleachers.
“Braiden Bolz, Braiden Bolz,” the Rising Sun students chanted.
A crucial diving stop by the senior goalkeeper on a North East free kick in the second half highlighted a night full of defensive stands by Bolz and the Rising Sun defense. The praise from the stands came in the midst of a scrappy 1-0 victory for the Tigers.
“It feels great knowing I have the whole school behind me,” Bolz said of the crowd. “The support is big. It does a lot for confidence.”
Bolz’s stop on the North East free kick came after the Tigers fouled North East’s Garrett Cudmore. The North East senior lined up for the kick close to 30 yards out and was able to sneak his shot around the wall of four Rising Sun defenders.
Bolz, however, secured the shot on a diving save, preventing any other opportunity for North East.
“It was big. This is a tough team, tough game,” Bolz said. “It’s really important we won this game. Making those saves was great.”
Rising Sun gave Bolz a 1-0 lead to work with in the 23rd minute of the first half, off a penalty kick by Dylan Pietuszka. Pietuszka set up his goal after maneuvering through the North East defense, before being taken down on the break by an Indians defender.
“It was well earned,” Rising Sun Head Coach Dylan Aiman said of Pietuszka’s chance. “He’s not going to want to hear this, but I was a little worried about him taking it as he had just ran a 50, 60-yard sprint, got fouled, was tired. A lot of adrenaline, but he earned it and stepped up.”
Pietuszka knew the importance of the opportunity presented to him.
“These rivalry games are usually within one goal,” Pietuszka said. “I knew I had to capitalize on it.”
North East Head Coach David Hamilton said he was pleased with his team’s defensive play despite the loss. North East allowed nine shots and goalkeeper Gavin Hawley finished with three saves.
Hamilton felt his team’s double-overtime tie the day prior against North Harford played a factor into his team’s inability to generate offensive chances.
“I give a player of the match for every game, my keeper got it, just solid at the back, really did well,” Hamilton said. “Attacking we missed something and it could be from last night. I know a couple of my boys got slightly hurt last night. It’s one of those. We take a loss, we’re frustrated, we’re annoyed.”
North East’s offense finished with five chances by night’s end. Aiman believed his defense played as one unit to pick up its fourth win of the fall season.
“Obviously it’s not a one man job,” Aiman said. “I think the key is proper positioning, playing as a unit and playing for each other. Getting a lot of help from the midfield players as well.”
