Bohemia Manor's Ava Guerrieri (left) attempts to tag Perryville's Kylee Seidle (right) on a stolen base attempt during Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Bohemia Manor's Ava Guerrieri (right) slides into home plate as Perryville's Briana Rebman (left) attempts a tag during Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Bohemia Manor celebrates after its 6-5 walk-off win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Team manager Simone Mattucci is honored on senior night prior to Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Bohemia Manor's Kaylyn Shallcross is honored on senior night prior to Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Bohemia Manor's Mariah Penta is honored on senior night prior to Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Perryville's Jocelyn Rebman (left) tosses a ball across the diamond for an out during Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Perryville's Kayla Brustman swings at a pitch during Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Bohemia Manor's Camille Mattucci fields a pop-up during Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Perryville's Briana Rebman swings at a pitch during Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Bohemia Manor's Ava Guerrieri tosses a ball to first base during Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Perryville's Taegan Spier pitches for the Panthers during Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Perryville's Emma Bowman (right) dusts off teammate Kylee Seidle (left) in between innings during Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Bohemia Manor's Camille Mattucci (13) swings at a pitch during Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Bohemia Manor's Camille Mattucci (left) celebrates with her coach during Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Perryville's Riley Jackson connects with a pitch during Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Bohemia Manor's Kaylyn Shallcross swings at a pitch during Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Bohemia Manor’s Alyssa Broderdorp hits a pitch to the first base side during Bohemia Manor’s 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
Bohemia Manor's Ava Guerrieri celebrates after being called safe at the plate during Bohemia Manor's 6-5 win over Perryville at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Class 1A South regional playoffs will run through Chesapeake City after the Eagles’ late game heroics on Monday night.
Bo Manor’s Alyssa Broderdorp hit a ground ball to the right side of the infield, serving as just enough time for teammate Ava Guerrieri to avoid a tag at the plate and hand Bo Manor a 6-5 extra inning walk-off win on senior night.
“As soon as I saw contact to the right side of the field I knew that I needed to go and this was going to be the time to score,” Guerrieri said.
Broderdorp said she aimed to put the ball in play and trusted Guerrieri to make the right decision on the base path.
“No matter where I hit it, even if it was a pop-up, I knew we had a big bat coming up in [Kylee Bergman],” Broderdorp said. “I knew no matter what was happening we were going to get that run in.”
The win clinches the top seed in the 1A South Region for the Eagles heading into the regional playoffs. Bohemia Manor received a quarterfinal bye in the opening round and will host a regional semifinal matchup on May 15.
“It’s going to be exciting and I really want to do it for our seniors who are out right now and show them we can do it,” Broderdorp said.
The Eagles trailed Perryville by three runs entering the home half of the seventh inning. Bohemia Manor used a two out rally to rattle off three runs and knot the game at five. Gwen Ayers and Camille Mattucci used back-to-back singles to score a pair of runs for the Eagles and put the birds within one.
Bo’s Temperance Fitzsimmons followed with a fly ball to right field. An error on the play allowed the Eagles to squeak out their third run and send the game into extra innings.
“What was big was that we were all up with each other no matter what happened,” Broderdorp said of the seventh inning rally. “We were all just talking each other up and as soon as one run scored, we kept going because we were so hype about that one run.”
The Panthers used a trio of runs in the first two innings, including a solo home run by Taegan Spier to hold a 3-0 advantage over the Eagles. After Perryville added to its lead in the top half of the fourth inning, Bo Manor got on the board off an error allowing Addie Sample to score and an RBI single from Kendel Leonardi to make the Eagles’ deficit two runs.
Temperance Fitzsimmons led Bohemia Manor with two hits in the victory. Spier and Riley Jackson both recorded a pair of base knocks for the Panthers.
