ELKTON — Coming off a loss a week prior at the hands of Tome, the Eagles were looking to get back in the win column. Bohemia Manor did just that in Wednesday afternoon's matchup against Elkton.
The Eagles used six goals in the first half to take a 6-0 lead over the Golden Elks into the break. Bohemia Manor used that advantage to sore to its third win of the season in an 8-1 victory over Elkton. Matthew Nichols tallied three goals on seven shots for the Eagles, while Alex Parke and Dallas Fitzsimmons found the back of the cage twice for Bo Manor.
The Eagles were able to possess the ball throughout much of the afternoon, leading to opportunities on offense. Colton Short did his thing in the faceoff circle for the Eagles, finishing with all 11 of Bohemia Manor's faceoff wins.
"It just simplifies the game, when you have the ball the whole time the other team can't score," Nichols said. "It is as simple as that."
Fitzsimmons, Nichols and Parke each scored in the first quarter and gave Bohemia Manor a 3-0 lead at the end of one. Parke kicked off the second quarter with his second goal of the afternoon, followed by another Nichols score.
Short tallied the final goal of the half for Bohemia Manor to go along with his wins in the circle.
Nichols found the back of the net once more to start the third quarter and extended Bohemia Manor's lead to seven. Fitzsimmons answered with one more Eagles goal to make it 8-0 Bo Manor.
"I just try and play team ball," Nichols said. "Trying to get assists and make easy shots right in front of the goal."
To go along with his pair of scores, Parke added three assists in the win for the Eagles.
"[I try] and be heads up when I'm playing," Parke said. "Like being open for everyone and trying to move."
Daulton Short added a pair of assists for the Eagles, while Aiden Woodie ended with three saves in the win for Bohemia Manor. Elkton's Matt Destefano scored the only goal of the afternoon for the Golden Elks. Goalie Mac Cooper finished with seven saves for Elkton.
Bohemia Manor will host Aberdeen on Friday. Elkton will visit Joppatowne on Thursday, followed by a home matchup against Perryville on April 19.
