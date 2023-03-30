CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Eagles offense got off to a high-flying start in its home-opener against Joppatowne on Wednesday afternoon.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Eagles offense got off to a high-flying start in its home-opener against Joppatowne on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bohemia Manor offense combined for 17 runs in the first two innings to take a commanding lead over the Mariners and in turn pick up a 20-0 victory. Nine Bo Manor batters drove in at least one run for the Eagles in the victory. Kylee Bergman led the Bo Manor offense with four RBIs. Bergman finished the day going 1-for-2 at the plate.
Bergman began the offensive onslaught for the Eagles in the bottom half of the first inning with a two-run double to give Bo Manor a 2-0 lead. Bergman would later score on an RBI-double by Kendel Leonardi, extending Bo Manor’s advantage to five.
The Eagles would add three more runs in the first inning off an Addie Sample walk and a two-run single by Mariah Penta to give the Eagles an 8-0 lead.
The second inning proved more of the same for the Eagles offense with two singles and a double adding four runs for Bo Manor. Multiple walks extended the Eagles’ lead to 17-0 after two innings.
The Eagles grew its lead in the third and fourth innings with RBI’s from Bergman, Alissa Broderdorp and Temperance Fitzsimmons.
Bohemia Manor has averaged a whopping 19 runs in its first two games. The Eagles took down Kent Island 18-11 in its season opener.
Mariah Penta was perfect from the circle through two innings of work in the win for the Eagles. Penta gave up no hits, no walks and struck out five Joppatowne batters. Kendel Leonardi added three innings of pitching in relief for Penta. Leonardi gave up just one hit, walked two batters and struck out six for the Eagles.
The win moves the Eagles to 2-0 on the season. Bohemia Manor will visit Bel Air on Monday.
