CHESAPEAKE CITY — Prior to Bohemia Manor’s spring sports awards to honor the accomplishments of the 2023 spring season, multiple Bohemia Manor athletes from this year’s graduating class showcased the next stop in their educational and athlete careers.
A total of 12 Bohemia Manor seniors celebrated the end of the school year and the beginning of a new chapter by announcing where they plan to attend college starting this upcoming fall.
Three of Bohemia Manor’s 12 total athletes will attend McDaniel College, a Division III school in Westminster, Maryland. Angel Granado and Zack Galasso of the Eagles’ football team will compete on the gridiron for McDaniel in the fall. Raegan Lenz — a three-sport athlete at Bo Manor — will attend McDaniel to play women’s basketball in the winter.
Deaven Jones and Jake Koehler of the Eagles’ football program will travel down to southern Maryland and reunite as teammates on Salisbury University’s football team. Salisbury is a Division III program in Salisbury, Maryland.
Rylee Lenz — Raegan’s twin sister and teammate on the Eagles’ regional runner-up volleyball team — will attend Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. Rylee Lenz will attend the Division II program to play volleyball.
Bohemia Manor volleyball’s Julia Holmes rounds out the third member of the Eagles’ volleyball team to play a sport at the collegiate level. Holmes plans to attend Bloomsburg University to continue her volleyball endeavors. Bloomsburg is a Division II school located in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.
Entering next spring, a pair of Bohemia Manor athletes will represent the Eagles’ baseball and softball programs on the college diamond. Kyle Polaski will attend Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania to play baseball for the Lions. Softball’s Mariah Penta will attend Auburn University and join forces with her older sister Maddie on the Division I Tigers.
Bohemia Manor field hockey’s Maddie Usher plans to play field hockey in Baltimore as she attends Division III Goucher College. Katie Scott — a member of the Eagles’ field hockey, cross country and track and field programs — will attend Franklin and Marshall College to compete for the Diplomats’ running programs. Franklin and Marshall is a Division III school in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Mason Darsney, a member of the Eagles’ running programs plans to attend the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry. The school is located in Syracuse, New York.
