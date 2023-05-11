Bohemia Manor’s offense combined for six goals in the first half and six more scores in the second half during Bohemia Manor’s 12-3 win over Cambridge South Dorchester in the Class 1A Regional Playoffs on Wednesday, May 10.
Bohemia Manor’s Alex Parke (13) runs past Cambridge South Dorchester’s Jackson Stanley (14) during Bohemia Manor’s 12-3 win over Cambridge South Dorchester in the Class 1A Regional Playoffs on Wednesday, May 10.
Bohemia Manor’s Dallas Fitzsimmons (right) attempts a shot during Bohemia Manor’s 12-3 win over Cambridge South Dorchester in the Class 1A Regional Playoffs on Wednesday, May 10.
Bohemia Manor’s Alex Parke (13) attempts a shot during Bohemia Manor’s 12-3 win over Cambridge South Dorchester in the Class 1A Regional Playoffs on Wednesday, May 10.
Bohemia Manor’s Robert Short (17) plays defense for the Eagles during Bohemia Manor’s 12-3 win over Cambridge South Dorchester in the Class 1A Regional Playoffs on Wednesday, May 10.
Bohemia Manor's Aiden Woodie takes his spot in net for the Eagles during Bohemia Manor's 12-3 win over Cambridge South Dorchester in the Class 1A Regional Playoffs on Wednesday, May 10.
Cambridge South Dorchester's Ryan Weidmeir (19) controls the Vikings' offense as Bo Manor's Ayden Frost (6) defends during Bohemia Manor's 12-3 win over Cambridge South Dorchester in the Class 1A Regional Playoffs on Wednesday, May 10.
Bohemia Manor's Ayden Frost (6) attempts to jar the ball free from a Cambridge South Dorchester player during Bohemia Manor's 12-3 win over Cambridge South Dorchester in the Class 1A Regional Playoffs on Wednesday, May 10.
Cambridge South Dorchester's Charles Spedden (left) losses hold of his stick as Bohemia Manor's Wyatt Short (right) defends during Bohemia Manor's 12-3 win over Cambridge South Dorchester in the Class 1A Regional Playoffs on Wednesday, May 10.
Cambridge South Dorchester's Will Reinbold (22) celebrates a goal during Bohemia Manor's 12-3 win over Cambridge South Dorchester in the Class 1A Regional Playoffs on Wednesday, May 10.
Bohemia Manor's Colton Short (left) controls the Eagles' offense during Bohemia Manor's 12-3 win over Cambridge South Dorchester in the Class 1A Regional Playoffs on Wednesday, May 10.
Bohemia Manor's Ethan DiMaio (left) attempts a shot on goal during Bohemia Manor's 12-3 win over Cambridge South Dorchester in the Class 1A Regional Playoffs on Wednesday, May 10.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Eagles are moving on in the regional playoffs after their impressive offensive showing on Wednesday.
Bohemia Manor used a 12-goal night to top No. 6 Cambridge-South Dorchester 12-3. Alex Parke lead the Eagles in scoring with four goals, while tallying an assist. Dallas Fitzsimmons and Matt Nichols each recorded two goals for Bohemia Manor.
The Eagles attempted a total of 25 shots in the first half and by the end of the evening outshot the Vikings by a margin of 29 shots.
“It helps because if we score the first goal we have a better mentality going into the rest of the game,” Parke said. “The more goals we put up, the more hype we get.”
While the Eagles’ offense kept pressure on the Vikings’ defense, Bohemia Manor limited South Dorchester’s offensive attack. In four quarters of play, South Dorchester totaled 11 shots.
Fitzsimmons felt the Eagles’ stout play on defense enabled Bohemia Manor to maintain possession and the momentum on offense.
“The more you have the ball on offense the more momentum you have,” Fitzsimmons said.
The Eagles used a four-goal second quarter to grow its two-goal advantage to a five-goal lead at the break. Parke opened the scoring in the second quarter with his second score of the night. Colton Short, Ayden Frost and Nichols all found the back of the net once in the second frame.
The Eagles doubled their lead by the end of three quarters. Fitzsimmons recorded both of his goals in the third quarter of play, while Parke picked up his final two scores of the night.
Robert Short and Ethan DiMaio each found the back of the cage once in the final 24 minutes of play for Bohemia Manor.
“You always got to be moving,” Fitzsimmons said of his play. “You always got to be open and you can’t stand still.”
The win pushes the Eagles into the regional semifinals against Rising Sun on Friday. The win also marks a special moment for Bohemia Manor’s program. The victory over the Vikings is the first playoff win for the Eagles in 12 years.
“It means our lacrosse program is growing,” Fitzsimmons said. “Hopefully we can keep growing and keep the momentum going.”
Cecil County Boys Lacrosse Scoreboard
1A Regional Playoffs
Kent County 13, North East 3
The win for the Trojans puts Kent County in the regional semifinals. Kent County will visit top seed Perryville on Friday.
2A Regional Playoffs
North Harford 20, Elkton 3
Elkton rounds out the season with a record of 2-11. The Hawks will visit top seed Kent Island on Friday.
