More high school playoff fun is in the air as football and volleyball learned of their regional playoff fates on Monday.
In Class 1A volleyball, Bo Manor is the top seed in its region, receiving a regional quarterfinal bye. The Eagles will face the winner of No. 4 Joppatowne (2-13) and No. 5 Perryville (0-15). Sabrina Larmer and her crew will look to capture a regional title for the second straight season.
Rising Sun (6-3) earned the top spot in the Class 2A/1A football seedings and earned a first round bye in the the regional playoffs. The Tigers will host the winner of No. 4 Elkton (4-5) and No. 5 South Dorchester-Cambridge (4-5).
Class 2A Volleyball
North East (8-7) earned the No. 3 seed in 2A regional play and will host No. 6 Elkton (1-11). The winner of the inter-county matchup will visit No. 2 Fallston (10-5) in the regional semifinals.
No. 4 Rising Sun (6-9) will play host to No. 5 North Harford (3-12). The winner will visit top-seed Harford Tech (10-4).
Class 2A/1A Football
North East (1-8) rounds out the three teams in 2A/1A football play. The No. 7 Indians will visit No. 2 Harford Tech (5-4) on Friday. The victor will play the winner of No. 3 Fallston (4-5) and No. 6 Parkside (3-6).
Class 1A Football
Perryville and Bohemia Manor will both host games in the first round of the regional playoffs. No. 3 Perryville (5-4) is set to play No. 6 Kent County (2-7). The first round winner will face either No. 2 Green Street Academy (5-3) or No. 7 Snow Hill (2-7).
No. 4 Bo Manor (5-4) hosts No. 5 Surrattsville (4-5), with a chance to battle No. 1 Colonel Richardson (6-3) or No. 8 Washington High School (0-8) in the second round.
