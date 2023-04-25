Rising Sun's Amanda Callaghan (left) and Bohemia Manor's Skylar Pizzulli (right) serve as 1200-meter legs in the Distance Medley Relay during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Bohemia Manor's Kathryn Scott crosses the finish line to help the Eagles place first in the Distance Medley Relay with a time of 14:39.66 during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Rising Sun's John Ferry crosses the finish line to help the Tigers place first in the distance medley relay with a time of 12:18.23 during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Rising Sun's Travis Bare (left) won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.38 seconds, while Bohemia Manor's Dain Lenz (right) placed .02 seconds behind Bare during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Havre De Grace's Jamayla Stansbury (center) won the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.71 seconds. Elkton's MyAven Ewing, Myracle Miles and Shadai Givens placed second, third and fourth in the 100 during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Havre De Grace's Robert Davis (right) takes the lead of the 1600 with Bohemia Manor's Ethan Dell (left) sits close behind during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Rising Sun's Anna Callaghan sprints to the finish to hand the Tigers a win in the Swedish medley relay with a time of 2:30.13 during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Bohemia Manor's Dain Lenz leaps over a hurdle to win the 300-meter hurdles during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Bohemia Manor's Brianna Poullard attempts a jump in the girls long jump during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
A Rising Sun jumper attempts a leap in the boys high jump during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Elkton placed two high jumpers in the top five of the boys high jump during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
A trio of runners prepare for the boys Distance Medley Relay during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Rising Sun's Nik Haraldsson (left) holds the lead in the 1200-meter leg of the Distance Medley Relay during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Rising Sun's Caroline Mercer placed second in the girls discus with a throw of 113 feet, two inches during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Elkton's Sage North (center) placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.27 seconds during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Bohemia Manor's Pharel Petitfrere attempts a jump in the boys high jump during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Havre De Grace's Nathaniel Post finishes the 110-meter hurdles to win his heat during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Havre De Grace's Meshach Cochran won the boys high jump with a mark of 6 feet during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Runners get off the line for the 1600-meter run during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Bohemia Manor's Ethan Dell placed first in the boys 1600 with a time of 4:49.87 during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Elkton's Sage North (right) holds an early lead in the girls Swedish medley relay during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Bohemia Manor's Rylee Lenz placed second in the girls high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 4 inches during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Elkton's Swedish medley relay placed first with a time of 2:09.38 during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Rising Sun's Anthony McGonigle races to the finish line in the Swedish medley relay during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
A trio of runners take out in the opening 100 meters of the 400-meter dash during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Havre De Grace's Jaylen Irish (center) leads his heat of the 400 during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Rising Sun's Kaitlin Perry races in the girls 3200-meter run during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Bohemia Manor's Nicole Davis races in the 3200 during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Bohemia Manor's Skylar Pizzulli took first place in the 3200 with a time of 12:47.35 during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Bohemia Manor's Leighton Dell (center) leads a pack of Bohemia Manor runners during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Bohemia Manor's Paige Racine (center) wins her heat of the 200-meter dash during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Havre De Grace's Jamayla Stansbury won the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 26.11 seconds during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Elkton's Solomon Pope (left) wins his heat of the 200 during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Rising Sun's Richie DiPilla (center) celebrates after winning his heat of the 200 during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Elkton's Josh Brill won the boys 200 and boys 100 with times of 11.41 and 22.86 during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Rising Sun's Amanda Callaghan (2) leads the pack of the girls 800-meter run during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Rising Sun's Nik Haraldsson (right) starts off the 800 with an early lead during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Bohemia Manor's Ethan Dell won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.78 during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
The girls 4x100-meter relay leadoff legs get off the line during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
The boys 4x100-meter relay begins during Bohemia Manor High School's Track No Trail Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Elkton's Josh Brill (left) races down the home stretch with Havre De Grace's Hamed Diallo (right). Elkton won the 4x100 with a time of 44.96 seconds.
Bohemia Manor's Angel Granado rounds the final turn in the 4x400-meter relay. The Bohemia Manor boys won the event with a time of 3:46.09.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — Three schools from across the county traveled down to Chesapeake City to compete at Bo Manor's annual Track 'No' Trail Invitational on Friday.
In all, five schools from Maryland and Northern Delaware competed at the event. Rising Sun took home the boys and girls team titles. The Rising Sun boys finished with a score of 98.33, while the girls finished with 147 points.
Six girls took home first place for Rising Sun, including Anna Callaghan in the 800-meter run (2:29.33), Meredith Hovatter in the 300-meter hurdles (53.36), Amanda Callaghan in the high jump (4'6"), Katie Callaghan in the triple jump (33'8"), Carly McCardell in the pole vault (6'6") and Caroline Mercer in shot put (33'9.5").
On the boys' side, John Ferry won the 3200-meter run (10:40.58), Travis Bare won the 110-meter hurdles (16.38) and the long jump (20'3.5") and Garrett Rees won discus (124'7").
The Bohemia Manor girls placed second as a team with a score of 84 points, while the boys finished third with 79.67 points.
Kathryn Scott and Skylar Pizzulli won the 1600-meter run and 3200 with times of 5:40.44 and 12:47.35 respectively. Rylee Lenz placed first in discus with a mark of 114 feet, 9 inches. The Eagles also won the girls distance medley relay (DMR) with a time of 14:39.66.
Ethan Dell picked up a pair of victories in the 1600 and 800-meter run with times of 4:49.87 and 2:13.78. Dain Lenz won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.88 seconds. Lenz was a member of the Eagles' 4x400-meter relay team that won the boys section with a time of 3:46.09.
Elkton finished fourth among both the boys and girls scoring. The Elks, however, earned multiple individual and relay wins in the short sprints. Sage North won the 100-meter hurdles (16.27) and was a leg on the Elks' winning 4x100-meter relay (52.22).
Josh Brill picked up a pair of individual wins for Elkton in the 100 and 200 with times of 11.41 seconds and 22.86 seconds. Brill also anchored Elkton's boys 4x100 that placed first with a time of 44.96 seconds. Mekhi Lockhart won the boys triple jump with a mark of 39 feet, eight inches. Jaden Nichols placed first in shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 6.5 inches.
