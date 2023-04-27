CHESAPEAKE CITY — All Bohemia Manor needed during Thursday’s afternoon matchup against Elkton was one swing of the bat to shift the momentum in favor of the Eagles.
Kylee Bergman’s three-run home run to center field in the third inning served as the catalyst to erase a three-run Elkton lead and tie the game at three. The Eagles would outscore the Golden Elks 6-2 in the final four innings of play to secure a 9-5 victory.
The Eagles used back-to-back singles in the third inning by Kendel Leonardi and Alissa Broderdorp to put two runners on with nobody out. Stepping to the plate, Bergman knew she had to at least get on base for the birds.
“I stepped in the box and said ‘I just need a hit, there is runners on base for me,’’’ Bergman said. “I was battling, she threw it right down the middle and I said ‘this is the pitch.’ I hit it and just felt that it was gone.”
Bergman added to the Bohemia Manor lead in the following inning with a two-run double to give the Eagles a 5-3 advantage. Bohemia Manor would tack on one more run in the fourth with an RBI-double from Mariah Penta to put Bo Manor up by three.
The Eagles’ offense broke open the game in the bottom half of the sixth inning. With Bo Manor holding a two-run lead, Leonardi, Broderdorp and Penta all got on base. Back-to-back doubles by Addie Sample and Gwen Ayers would extend the Eagles’ advantage to five, their largest lead of the afternoon.
“When I was at the plate there was two outs and I was just hoping to get a little poke or anything that would score those two runs,” Ayers said. “Those were key in that moment.”
Penta finished the day going seven innings in the circle for Bo Manor, striking out 10 Elkton batters, allowing eight hits and two-earned runs.
The Golden Elks got on the board first with a sacrifice fly by Madelyn Holmes. Katelyn McCullough and LeeAnn Pugh would each drive in a run on consecutive at bats in the second inning to give Elkton its three-run lead.
After giving up the Elks’ three early runs, Penta settled into a groove for the Eagles. Penta totaled six of her 10 strikeouts in the fourth through seventh innings.
“I was just trying to attack with strikes and once I got ahead try to go up, try and slow it down with a changeup,” Penta said. “I know my team had my back so if they did hit it, I knew they were going to make the plays.”
Penta said it is an amazing feeling to see her teammates have her back, whether it be Bergman’s home run or the Eagles’ strong sixth inning on offense.
“I pitch because we don’t have a pitcher, so when I am in the field I don’t really realize how nice it is when your team has your back,” Penta said. “I’m usually the one that is in Kylee’s position, so when she does that for me it feels really good.”
Elkton has three games remaining on its regular season schedule and will visit Aberdeen on Friday. The win moves Bohemia Manor to 12-1 on the season with still five games to go. The Eagles will visit Havre De Grace on Friday and host Edgewood on Monday.
Bergman said the offensive output of her team is exciting to see as the crunch time of the season nears.
“Our offense is really big, we have a good hitting lineup,” Bergman said. “Everyone hits the ball, we rarely strikeout, we’re always making contact. We have good power hitters. We’re doing good.”
