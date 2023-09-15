ELKTON — After scoring no goals in their first two losses of the year to Patterson Mill and Perryville, the Eagles of Bohemia Manor made up for the slow offensive start to the season on Thursday.
Bo Manor used three first half goals to capture a 3-0 win over Elkton in Susquehanna Division girls' soccer action. All three of the Eagles' goals came off an assist, which Bo Manor head coach Lissy Dean called the best kind of soccer.
"That's what makes soccer beautiful is when you can connect those passes and you can get that little combination play," Dean said. "That's what we're looking for, they put it together a couple times today and it was a beautiful thing to watch."
Addie Sample opened the scoring for the Eagles with 19:07 remaining in the first half off a Hallie Stansfield assist. It would be the first of three marks Stansfield left on the game for Bohemia Manor's offense. Minutes later, Briana Poullard dished the ball to Stansfield as she weaved and spun her way through the Golden Elks' defense to double Bohemia Manor's advantage. The Bo Manor sophomore extended the lead to three with 9:19 in the half on a through ball from Sample.
Stansfield, an All-County selection in her freshman season, understands her position on the field will vary on both sides of the ball, as Bohemia Manor enters the year with 15 athletes on the varsity roster. When scoring chances are presented to her, Stansfield said she and her teammates have to make the most of them.
"When we do find that final ball, there's not going to be many of them, so you got to put them in the back of the net," Stansfield said. "I think we did that, we found gaps in their defense and popped them right through."
The Bohemia Manor defense limited the Elkton offense to just four shots on goal in the win and kept the Elks from getting through its defense. Dean varied who she played on the backline, due to her team's lack of depth. Dean said she only had three substitutes on her bench and estimates close to half the team played defense in Thursday's victory.
"They just kind of rotate, so there is multiple people that are going back there," Dean said. "But I have a lot who are capable to play any position on the field."
Elkton's LeeAnn Pugh finished with 11 saves for the Golden Elks. Elkton (0-3) will visit Joppatowne (0-1) on Monday. Bohemia Manor (1-2) will visit the Chesapeake Division's Harford Tech (0-2) on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.