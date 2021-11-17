BEL AIR — The 2021 Bohemia Manor girls volleyball team took the program to a level of success not seen in the program in 41 years.
The run came to an end Tuesday with a 3-1 loss to Mountain Ridge in the MPSSAA Class 1A semi-finals at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.
“I have been coaching for 10 years at this school,” Bohemia Manor coach Sabrina Larmer said. “This season, we finally won a regional championship. That (win over Patterson Mills) also came on one of the most special wins for me (100th overall win). They knew that this group coming in as freshmen, this would be the team to do it.”
Making their first semi-final appearance since the 1980 season, the Lady Eagles overcame a first set defeat to win the second set, 25-18.
“We started to attack the sideline and get (Mountain Ridge) out of their system,” Larmer said. “I think we passed better in the second set. And our right side offense started clicking.”
The Lady Miners kept their composure and mounted a furious rally to take the next two sets and punch its ticket to the Class 1A championship game Thursday against Williamsport.
“We are at a stage of the game where anyone who gets to this point, has got be playing pretty good volleyball,” Mountain Ridge coach Vallery Broadwater said. “We have kind of adopted a philosophy this season that, no matter who is across the net, we are going to play with the same intensity every game. We never really quit - ever. We have to find that spark that excites us and gets us all going again.”
After winning the first set 25-19, the Lady Miners also took the third (25-17) and fourth (25-22).
Bohemia Manner hitter Rylee Lenz had a huge night with 14 kills, and the junior kept up her torrid offensive pace, which she took great pride in all season.
“She has taken the lead on our offense and she knows that she kind of carries that weight for us,” Larmer said. “She is willing to work hard and do what the team needs. She is humble and she is by far one of the best hitters in our entire conference and she is always thanking the passer and she knows it is not all about her.”
The Mountain Ridge contingent also took notice of Lenz right away.
“She is an awesome hitter,” Broadwater said. “We just try to get some hands up in front of her and try to get some hands up in the back end and try to take advantage when she was in the back row.
The Lady Eagles finish the season 17-3 and were second overall in the Upper Chesapeake Athletic Division - losing just one game (to Bel Air) in Cecil County.
