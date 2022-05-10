The Bohemia Manor softball team found themselves down 7-0 early on their senior night Monday against Havre De Grace High School.
Four seniors: Hayden Rash, Anna Wilson, Emily Heath and Mary Valle were on the cusp of having to watch the Lady Warriors celebrate on the night designated for them.
Bo Manor kicked it into another gear and junior Mariah Penta pitched and hit for the game of her life as the Lady Eagles stormed back for a 8-7 win in 8 innings.
"We came together and played as a team," Bo Manor coach Trish Francisco said. "I am completely satisfied with how they played. They supported the pitcher, backed her up with great defense and then got the bats going."
Rash and Wilson stepped up as seniors on this night and got the bats going with back-to-back RBI hits in the bottom of the second inning when Bo Manor began its comeback bid.
Then in the fifth inning, Penta blasted her first of two home runs. In the sixth inning, Wilson hit a RBI double and Penta followed with a two run home run to center field to tie the game.
By this point, Penta had also taken over on the mound a few innings prior where the senior Valle had gotten the start inside the circle.
"I was just trying to do it for my team on senior night," Penta said. "We were down 7-0 but it was a team effort to come back and win. Everyone of us, I pitched, but my team had my back the whole time."
In the 8th inning, Rash started on second base as the MPSSAA plays under International rules during overtime.
Rash moved to third on a fielder choice, and later scored the winning run when Penta hit the ball deep into the outfield to end the game.
"I have no words for Mariah Penta," Francisco said. "She is Mariah Penta. She does what I ask her to do. Matter of fact I told her 'hey, your dad is out there. Hit the ball to him.' and she did it. I think she has a bright future ahead of her and she has one more year to go."
As big of a night as Penta had, it was the group of seniors that seemed to will the team in some tough spots and come up with big plays whether on defense or offense and it is that kind of legacy of leadership that will last a lifetime.
"They are uplifting," Francisco said. "We have a lot of young players and they come in and mentor them. They help them learn the game, but they also help them just learn about life in general and it is really good to have these role models."
Heath in particular was a vocal leader and was there to pick her team up in the tough moments on Monday.
"There drive was amazing tonight," Francisco said. "I am grateful for them stepping up. I really wanted to win this game. I am proud we did it on our home turf."
