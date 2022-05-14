CHESAPEAKE CITY - Bohemia Manor pitchers Gannon "The Cannon" Williams, Matthew Felice and Michael Preske combined for 11 strikeouts and gave up a combined six hits over seven innings to lead the Eagles to an 8-5 win over Havre De Grace to begin the 2022 MPSSAA Class 1A baseball playoffs Saturday.
Williams started the game and had four strikeouts over four innings and Felice came in and recorded two before Preske came in with the Eagles clinging to a 7-5 lead and recorded five in less than three innings on the mound.
Williams had an RBI and Robbie Burris blasted a three-run home run to help Bo Manor build a 7-1 lead.
In the sixth inning, Polaski hit a RBI single to give the Eagles an insurance run and let Preske shut the door.
"(Preske) stepped up when we neede him," Bohemia Manor coach Ray Polaski said. "Gannon started and did well and we got up 6-1 when he left the game."
Bo Manor got the bats off to a good start, scoring six runs in the first two innings. The Eagles were facing a lot of off-speed pitches that they struggled with early in the year when they split a pair of games with the Warriors in the regular season.
"We got ahead early which was important," Polaski said. "It all came together against a really good Havre De Grace team. They play us hard every time and it was a battle until the end."
Polaski said his team worked all week on breaking pitches and how to handle the kind of pitching they would see.
"The kids worked really hard this week, working to stay back on curve balls," Polaski said. "Burris, when he rounded third base after hitting that home run, said 'thank you coach,' for working on all the curve balls."
The Eagles now face Patterson Mill on Tuesday in the regional finals. Patterson Mill defeated No. 1-seed Perryville 13-0 on Saturday.
"They are a perennial powerhouse," Polaski said. "It didn't work out for us to play them this year but we have played them in the playoffs in the past and they did well against some big teams this year. We know we have our work cut out for us, but we are able and up for the challenge."
