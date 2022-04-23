Perryville dropped a close game on Friday as the Bohemia Manor Eagles pulled off the 6-5 victory in eight innings. It followed a Cecil County win for the Panthers earlier in the week over the Elkton Golden Elks.
On Friday, Bohemia Manor jumped out to a 5-1 lead only to see Perryville find a way to tie things and get inton extra innings.
Relief pitcher Michael Preske came in the game on the mound and battle through some tough innings to pick up the win and also delivered the deep, sacrifice fly that scored the eventual winning run in the top of the 8th inning.
"(Preske) brought a spark," Bohemia Manor coach Ray Polaski said. "I thought (Gannon Williams) and Michael, both pitchers kept us in the game. Michael kept his composure. We just kept pushing."
Prior to the Preske heroics, the Panthers were clawing their way right back inot the driver seat for a time.
It started with Raph Adams coming in to pitch in the fifth inning and keeping more runs from crossing for the Eagles.
Daniel Tserkis got things started with a fielder's choice scoring a run and Mason Salisbury had a pair of RBIs while James Able, Zach Ayers and Michael Candy brought in runs for Perryville.
It was just another tough, competitive game in a series that has had plenty of close battles in recent years.
"It's crazy, we played the same way last year, the game ended in the last inning," Polaski said. "They are a good team. We were lucky to come out on top. We just kept plugging along."
For Perryville, coach Ricky Davis said that his team kept battling even after a tough 5-0 deficit.
"It was a tough first couple of innings, but they held their composure," Davis said. "We battled through it and telling them "keep chipping away, keep chipping away.' We play a seven inning game and they kept playing hard. You have to give Bo (Manor) credit, they did what they needed to do to win the game."
In the win over Elkton, Perryville left fielder Zack Ayers powered the Perryville Panthers to an 11-2 win over county rival Elkton on Wednesday at Elkton High School.
As previouslly reported, Ayers was 2-for-3 with a game-high 3 RBI’s. The big bats helped the Panthers overcome another rough night in the field despite a solid pitching performance from senior Mason Salisbury.
Salisbury gave up six runs, only two of them earned, and struckout seven batters over 5.1 innings on the mound.
The Panther defense committed six errors on the day. Daniel Tserkis came in to pitch in the middle of the fifth inning and pitched a one-hit shutout as he recorded the final 5 outs of the game.
Tserkis also had 2 RBIs and a run scored on offense.
For Elkton, Lucas Shaffer, Luis Romero and Caleb Potter collected two hits each. Romero led the Golden Elks with 3 RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.