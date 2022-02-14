A season in which Bohemia Manor boys basketball coach Sandy Grimes has watched his team struggle to find its offensive footing in a lot of games, the Eagles flipped that script and made nine 3-point shots on its way to a 52-33 victory at North East.
In the second of the two “Grimes Classic” between Sandy Grimes and his son — North East coach Seth Grimes — Bohemia Manor broke open a 7-7 tie in the first quarter and led by double digits after halftime.
“We have not shot the ball that well before,” Sandy said. “We were very fortunate for the shots to go down. And if they don’t go down, then its a different game — a different vibe.”
Gannon Williams had a break out performance for the Eagles with a game-high 16 points. Jonas Scott added 11 points for Bohemia Manor.
Williams made four from beyond the arc.
“Gannon Williams played the best game of his high school career,” Sandy said. “Mason (Williams) has been shooting the ball better.”
For North East, the Indians had a rocky start, down 7-0, but soon tied the score to take the game into the second quarter knotted up 7-7.
Austin and Luke Keefer led the charge as they drove the lane and sank a total of four free throws in a row — a strategy that didn’t happen often in the game as North East shot just 9 free throws all game including only 3 in the second half where it was outscored 27-19.
“Execution was the biggest difference,” Seth said. “We didn’t even get to the bonus tonight and I thought we did a good job of attacking to the rim doing what we can. Which is I guess the way of the beast of basketball.”
Luke and George led North East with 9 points each. Austin Keefer added 6 points for the Indians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.