Great community support has helped the sport of archery grow at Bohemia Manor middle school and high school under the watchful eye of coach Michael Smith and assistant coach Bill Ball – culminating in the Bo Manor teams claiming two state championships.
Last week, both the High School and Middle School teams took home the NASP Bullseye Maryland state championship.
The competition was stiff, with over 436 archers competing for the top prize. But Bo Manor’s archers were up for the challenge.
In addition, Bo Manor Middle School had the top archer in both male and female divisions at the competition.
Talia Rhoads was first-place out of 125 female archers while Zach Matthews stepped to the line against 146 other boys and nailed down the number 1 spot for middle school male shooters in the state. Rhoads ended the day No. 2 overall at the meet of all the female archers.
Lucas Homsombath quietly stepped to the line and by the end of day placed as the No. 3 overall male shooter in the state at the middle school level.
A total of nine other trophies were collected by both teams.
Bo Manor MS took 2nd place overall in the state for 3D, with Emma Rhudy, Vera Schultz, Rhoads, Greyson Sizemore, Homsombath and Matthews all finishing top 5 in the state.
Bo Manor High School walked away with Aiden Woodie shooting his way to second-place overall in the state for high school 3D archers.
