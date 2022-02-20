With just over a week left in the MPSSAA basketball regular season, girls and boys teams across Cecil County are attempting to turn up the intensity and gearing up for a run for the state’s top prize.
Despite a pair of local teams taking tough losses on Wed. – when Perryville was defeated 61-31 by Havre de Grace and North East lost to North Harford, 43-22 — there have been some stellar performances this season that should give hope to Cecil County sports fans moving forward.
After North East girls’ four-game winning streak, things have cooled off for the Indians, yet the team is showing an ability to spread the ball around and get multiple people involved.
Against North Harford, Summer Mencer and Katy Hammer scored 6 points apiece while Jasmin Chrystal put up 5 points.
Other nights, it’s been Tess Keatley, Cailyn Hawley, Maddy Tadalan or Saylor Bare leading the way for the Indians. When North East finds their footign again and displays that by-committee approach – such as in their recent winning streak — they could be a tough out for the postseason.
At Elkton, the focus has been on doing what they do and be prepared for the tough test when it comes.
“The biggest thing for us is to stay focused on who we are as a team,” Elkton coach Gabe Sherrod said. “As we get into the playoffs, the teams that do what they are good at have the most success.”
Sherrod has a great core of seniors led by Mikayla Jeferson, Payton Hardy, Jada Obegi, Hallie O’Neal, Hanna Workman and Akirah Watson that he lets lead on the floor.
“(Assistant Coach) Hupe and I constantly tell our girls, to be successful, we must be player led not coach led,” Sherrod said. “Our seniors must keep our team in a place of peace so we can execute.”
---
For the North East boys, despite a slow start, the team has come together and is hopeful for the postseason.
“I definitely feel that this week thus far has been the best week we have had as a team this season,” North East coach Seth Grimes said. “We haven’t had all the success the we envisioned thus far but we are still committed and playing as hard as ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.