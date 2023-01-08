CHESAPEAKE CITY — A pair of Cecil County high schools separated by less than 10 miles converged on Bohemia Manor High School for its 26th annual Battle at the Bridge Wrestling Tournament. By days end, a trio Bo Manor wrestlers earned top-four finishes across the 14 weight classes.
Bohemia Manor's Miles Bannister led the way with a third place finish at 132 pounds, while teammates Matt Cooper and Pharel Petifrere took home fourth place at 120 pounds and 170 pounds respectively.
This year's tournament hosted 15 schools from Maryland and surrounding states including Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Bo Manor Head Coach Tyear Castle believed the tournament allowed his wrestlers to get experience facing high level competition.
"We get a lot of competition we don't see and we can kind of get a feel for what competition is like in other states, as well as where we stand against different types of competition," Castle said. "Some of my guys look like they're ready to compete at this top level and some other guys are getting the idea of, 'I need to put in more work to get to that top level.'"
Bannister's quest to third place was highlighted by a perfect first day for the Bohemia Manor junior. After receiving a first round bye, Bannister picked a victory by fall in the quarterfinals against Marple Newtown's Dean Iyoun on Friday.
Bannister began Saturday with a loss by fall in the semifinals to Kent County's Scottie Ford. He responded with a 11-10 victory by decision over Queen Anne's Mason Albright in the consolation semifinals and a victory in the third place match against Concord's Edward Orth.
Bannister said he was proud of his accomplishment after not placing at the tournament a year ago.
"A lot has changed in the year, a lot of work has been put in," Bannister said. "I just think you can finally start to see it all get put together in the long run and it all becomes worth it."
Castle credited Bannister for his work to drop down in weight classes this year. The Eagles head coach noted Bannister previously wrestled in the 138 and 145 weight classes.
"I was a little bit hesitant for him to drop down to [132]," Castle said. "With him cutting down to [132 pounds], I think that created a fine balance where he is performing and still looking strong against good opponents."
Bannister served as the only wrestler to make it to the second day without a loss. Cooper and Petifrere both lost once on Friday, forcing them to work their way up through the consolation bracket the following day.
Petifrere won four straight matches after losing in the 170 quarterfinals, including two victory by falls against Edgewood's Michael Antwi and Penn Grove's Brian Trinidad en route to the third place match.
The Bo Manor senior's weekend finished with a 13-5 loss by decision to Lyndhurst's Mike Simeone.
"I liked the tournament a lot," Petifrere said. "There is a lot of competition and a lot of new people you can meet. You get a lot of experience from this tournament."
The Eagles head coach hopes to have his senior peak towards championship season. Petifrere is still working back from last year's winter season, which was cut short by a concussion.
Petifrere's two-day performance is a huge step in the right direction in the mind of his head coach.
"He was originally seeded seventh or eighth and he finished [fourth]," Castle said. "That's a huge accomplishment in my books especially at a difficult tournament like this."
Similar to Petifrere, Cooper battled his way through the consolation bracket on day two to reach the third place match. Cooper's run on Saturday came with a 6-2 victory by decision over Marple Newtown's Halen Jackson and a victory by fall in 2:34 against Havre De Grace's Conner Birth.
Cooper's second loss of the tournament came in the third place match against Lyndhurst's Nate Boyd. Boyd won 11-7 by decision. Both of Cooper's losses came at the hands of Boyd.
Castle thought Cooper had a tougher two days after being seeded third in the 120 weight class. The Eagles head coach added the fourth place finish is something for Cooper to both build off of and learn from.
"He's one of my more experienced wrestlers, so I have natural faith in him and I just like to teach him tips and tricks that will help him enhance his abilities," Castle said. "For Matt individually, I'm proud of his performance, but I think watching him here this weekend gave us a good idea of what he needs to fix in order to take it to the next level."
Alongside Bo Manor's three top four finishes, Elkton's Loghan Gray ended the weekend at Bo with a sixth place finish in the 106 pound weight class. The Eagles finished in 13th place with a team score of 65. Elkton ended the weekend in 15th place with 10 points scored as a team.
