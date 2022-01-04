Cecil County sporting events for Monday, Jan. 3 were cancelled due to poor road conditions and school closures as the area got up to 5 inches of snow to begin 2022.
North East girls were scheduled to play at C. Milton Wright; Elkton girls were set to travel to Tome Academy in North East and the North East Indian boys team was set to host Aberdeen.
Some of those matchups have not officially announced a time and date for the action to have a redo. The week of Jan. 17-21 is one week that is being discussed and North East coach Seth Grimes told The Cecil Whig via text message that his team would host Aberdeen on Jan. 19 as part of that process.
With rising COVID-19 cases in Maryland and across America, there are also concerns that the pandemic could, once again, rear the ugly head which caused all 2020 Cecil County prep sports to be cancelled.
On Tuesday, Harford County announced that all games in Harford County would be contested without fans for the time being. As of press time on Tuesday, Harford has been the only local county to implement such strict measures. Currently, Cecil County is requiring face coverings be worn at all indoor high school events and no food or drink is allowed inside the gym.
Other games on Thursday and Friday are going ahead as scheduled but the plans could be altered as another threat of wintery weather threatens to move in Thursday evening into Friday morning.
