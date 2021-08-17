COLORA — Beginning in the upcoming spring sports season, West Nottingham Academy is reviving their baseball and softball programs for competition against other Cecil County high schools.
The school’s baseball team, having last competed in spring 2019, will be rejoining West Nottingham’s other 10 sports. During the program’s hiatus, partnerships with other schools allowed West Nottingham students to continue playing their sport on outside teams.
Softball has not been played at the Academy in much longer, but the school’s staff is excited at once again providing their students the opportunity to pursue the sport while in a West Nottingham jersey.
“Baseball and softball are a big deal in Maryland,” said Tommy Fabian, the Academy’s Athletic Director. “It brings me pride as Athletic Director to help facilitate their return to WNA after a brief hiatus. We have an enthusiastic young coaching staff and the tools in place to have these two programs be successful in a sustainable way moving forward.”
As part of bringing back the programs, the school has already begun putting together coaching staffs, drawn primarily from the school’s faculty and staff.
“We are excited to get some young and talented players to once again begin developing the West Nottingham Baseball program,” said Baseball Head Coach Ben Finlan. “I’ve picked up some great lessons from past coaches and from playing college baseball, and I can’t wait to share them with the next generation of ballplayers.”
According to West Nottingham’s Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications Will Farrington, the school hopes to be able to field both Varsity and JV teams in the upcoming season.
However, fielding more than one team will depend on turnout among the student body. West Nottingham, a small private school, currently has roughly 90 students that live on campus, and another 20 students that commute daily. Fortunately for the new programs, every student is required to play a sport or participate in an activity every season.
Farrington, who hopes to help coach the baseball team, anticipates challenges in getting the teams online, but is optimistic and excited about the upcoming season.
“The main challenge will be having interest and being able to field a team,” said Farrington. “The main thing is being competitive. We’d like to able to win some games.”
He also noted that the school is also renovating Lyall Field, the baseball diamond on the school’s 100-acre campus, in preparation for the upcoming season.
Currently, West Nottingham students interested in playing lacrosse have to participate via a partnership with neighboring schools. Farrington indicated that the Academy also hopes to offer a full on-campus team in the coming season.
According to Lauren Grow, West Nottingham’s Director of Marketing and Development, that the expansion of sports teams is part of an ongoing effort to grow the school’s student body and provide students with as many opportunities as possible.
“We’re seeing a great uptick in enrollment and admissions and we can relate it specifically to athletic programs,” said Grow. “We’re also really enthusiastic welcoming students back to campus this weekend.”
Grow noted that students who enroll and get involved in the baseball or softball teams will receive a discount on tuition.
