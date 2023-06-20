North East’s Hunter Pettorossi (left) applies a tag on Elkton’s Zack Tamayo (right) during Elkton Little League’s 10-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 seniors baseball tournament.
North East's Landon Knaub (left) chases down Elkton's Zack Tamayo (right) for an out during Elkton Little League's 10-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 seniors baseball tournament.
North East’s Kenneth Kohler (right) slides into second base as Elkton’s Zack Tamayo reaches for a tag during Elkton Little League’s 10-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 seniors baseball tournament.
Elkton’s Brayden Muller (right) slides into third base as North East’s Ethan Bowman (left) reaches for the bag during Elkton Little League’s 10-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 seniors baseball tournament.
Elkton’s Jake Bannon (right) is embraced by his catcher after finishing his day on the mound during Elkton Little League’s 10-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 seniors baseball tournament.
Elkton’s Jake Bannon pitches during Elkton Little League’s 10-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 seniors baseball tournament.
Elkton’s Brayden Jones connects on a pitch during Elkton Little League’s 10-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 seniors baseball tournament.
A North East infielder looks for a play at first base during Elkton Little League’s 10-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 seniors baseball tournament.
North East’s Ashton Kohler gets the signs prior to his at-bat during Elkton Little League’s 10-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 seniors baseball tournament.
North East’s Landon Knaub follows through on a ball that goes just foul during Elkton Little League’s 10-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 seniors baseball tournament.
North East's Bronson Cooper pitches during Elkton Little League's 10-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 seniors baseball tournament.
A North East infielder chases an Elkton baserunner back to first base during Elkton Little League’s 10-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 seniors baseball tournament.
North East’s Bronson Cooper throws a ball to first base during Elkton Little League’s 10-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 seniors baseball tournament.
Elkton's Jake Bannon connects on a pitch during Elkton Little League's 10-1 victory over North East Little League in the District 5 seniors baseball tournament.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — Elkton Little League’s senior all-stars kicked off its 2023 summer season in style on Monday night.
Elkton picked up its first win of the summer season with a 10-1 win over North East. The dominant performance was led by starting pitcher Jake Bannon, who gave up only one unearned run, three hits, and struck out 12 batters in five and two-thirds innings of work. Bannon also did damage offensively with two RBI singles.
“I just wanted to help my team out and do anything that I could to help us get the win,” Bannon said. “I came out and tried to pitch well to help give my team confidence. They helped me out by scoring a lot of runs and we got the job done.”
Elkton got the scoring going early in the top of the first, scoring one run on an RBI single by Brayden Jones and another on a North East wild pitch. North East would respond in the bottom half of the inning with a run of their own when Kenneth Kohler scored on a passed ball.
It remained a one-run game until the top of the fifth when Elkton’s offense erupted. Elkton tacked on four runs, three of which came off RBI singles by Zack Tamayo, Brayden Muller, and Bannon, making it a 6-1 ballgame.
Elkton scored another four runs in the final two innings of play via RBIs by Muller, Bannon and a North East error.
“It was a team effort”, Elkton Manager Allan Barr said. “They came out and played like they should and you see the results.”
Elkton will face another county rival in Rising Sun on Wednesday. The winner of that matchup will receive an automatic berth to the District 5 Senior Baseball Championship.
