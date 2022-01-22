Joppatowne basketball coach Jesse Jones looked down to the end of the bench and pointed at No. 44.
With a 21 point lead midway through the fourth quarter at Elkton on Friday, the Mariners bench was cleared and everyone got some playing time. None were more memorable than that No. 44 - Donovan Webb.
“Like my son, (Webb) is autistic and we just wanted to get him an opportunity.,” Jones said. “This was the second time we had stretched a lead and were able to get him in the game. We are all about inclusion, man. And we just wanted him to get an opportunity.”
Webb - diagnosed with autism - is a senior and got hearty pats on the back as he went into the game.
It soon turned into pandemonium as Webb nailed a pair of three-pointers to send the visiting fans, coaches and players into an explosive celebration that brought a huge smile to the face of Webb and rivaled any state championship victory.
“Every time he gets in, we just try to give it up for him,” Jones said. “This was his second and third three-pointers of the season and second time getting in the game.”
It was part of a offensive onslaught in the second half that broke open a narrow lead by Joppatowne into a 58-38 victory for the Mariners over the Golden Elk.
Donovan ended the game with 6 points and tied Daniel with the third most points for his team on this night.
Favor Okigweh led Joppatowne’s incredibly balanced attack with 11 points while Kenny Hunter and Charles Okoye added 7 points each.
Joppatowne led just 18-11 at halftime but a 22-9 run in the third quarter changed all that and the energy just was not there in the second half from the Golden Elk.
“I was upset with the energy and just the overall performance,” Elkton coach Charles Givens, Sr. “There is no cut and dry with it, it was one of the worst games I have probably I have coached in my life and a poor performance.”
Erijae Williams led Elkton with 11 points while Zyan Williams added 8 points.
Joppatowne won the game. Inclusion won the day. And that, is something everyone can cheer.
