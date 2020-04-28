All-county wrestling

Editor’s note: The following selections were made with the assistance of athletic directors and coaches from Cecil County Public Schools.
Wrestler of the Year
Jeff Leonard
Perryville, Jr.
Leonard wrestled in the 126 lb. weight class and finished with a record of 39-8 finishing second in the UCBAC Championship...Kent Invitational Champ...PIT Champ...2nd 1A/2A East Region...5th 1A/2A States...highest male Cecil County state finisher.
Coach of the Year
Thad Gough
Perryville
Gough led Perryville to a 9-5 record. Dual Regional Tournament. Coached the most state qualifiers and coached the only two state placed wrestlers in the county.
106 lb. weight class
Colin Honaker
Bohemia Manor, Fr.
Record 19-6. Placed second Kent Invitational, fourth in UCBAC Championship, third 1A/2A East Region. State qualifier all while missing 2 months due to injury.
113 lb. weight class
Melvi Rau
Elkton, Jr.
Record 20-17. Rau is just a second year wrestler. Place third UCBAC Championship. Region qualifier.
Chase Rondone
Perryville, Soph.
Record 33-10. UCBAC Champion, third 1A/2A East Region and state qualifier
126 lb. weight class
Colby Miller
Rising Sun, Jr.
Record 24-7. Place second in the Knightmare Invitational, third in the Delcastle Tournament, first in the North County Tournament, third at UCBAC Championship and sixth 1A/2A East Region.
132 lb. weight class
Micah Thomas
Rising Sun, Sr.
Record 24-11. Place third at the Knightmare Invitational and 4th at the UCBAC Championship, fifth 1A/2A East Region and was an alternate at the state meet.
138 lb. weight class
Logan Garvin
Rising Sun, Sr.
Record 20-12. Finished fourth at Knightmare Invitational, first at UCBAC Championship, fifth 1A/2A East Region and was an alternate at state meet.
145 lb. weight class
Mason Craig
Rising Sun Sr.
Record 21-6. Finished first at Knightmare Invitational, third at UCBAC Championship and was a region qualifier.
152 lb. weight class
Dylan Mohr
Rising Sun, Sr.
Record 20-13. Finished third at the Knightmare Invitational, second at the North County Tournament, third at the UCBAC Championship and sixth 1A/2A East Region.
160 lb. weight class
Delvin Woolridge-Jones
North East, Jr.
Record 21-15. Finished third at the Kent Invitational, third at the UCBAC Championship and was a region qualifier
Khaleil Mitchell
Perryville, Jr.
Record 12-6. Mitchell was a 2018 state qualifier as a sophomore. This season was cut short by injury.
182 lb. weight class
Nathan David
Perryville Sr.
Record 29-11. David was the Kent Invitational Champ in his class, PIT Champ, third 1A/2A East Region and a state qualifier.
200 lb. weight class
Kali Shifflett
Perryville Soph.
Record 10-4. 1A/2A East Region female Champ, third in female State Championship. Shifflett was the only Cecil County female state participant.
220 lb. weight class
Ian Artice
Bohemia Manor, Sr.
Record 24-7. Finished first at the Kent Invitational, fourth at The Battle at the Bridge, second at the UCBAC Championship and sixth 1A/2A East Region.
Honorable Mention:
Logan Seither
Bohemia Manor, Sr.
113 lb. weight class
Ethan Doctor
North East, Soph.
170 lb. weight class
Evan Roberts
North East, Jr.
220 lb. weight class
Steve Johnson
Perryville, Jr.
220 lb. weight class
Collin Bell
Rising Sun, Fr.
170 lb. weight class
