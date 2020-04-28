All-county indoor track

Editor’s note: The following selections were made with the assistance of athletic directors and coaches from Cecil County Public Schools.
Girls’ Athlete of the Year
Brooke Walz
Bohemia Manor, Sr.
Walz won or contributed to three wins at the 1A Central Region meet (800m & 1600m and anchored the 4x800m Relay). She won an individual state title in the 1600m and two second place finishes in the 800m and 4x800m relay. Helped lead her team to a third place finish at the 1A State Meet.
Boys’ Athlete of the Year
Day Leone
Bohemia Manor, So.
Leone won the State Championship in 3200m at 1A State Meet. He also anchored 4x800m relay to seventh place finish. He scored in three events at 1A Central Region Meet, finishing second in 3200m and 1600m and anchored the 4x800m relay team to a second place finish.
Coach of the Year
Nick Hanifee
Bohemia Manor
First year coach who led a small girls’ team to a second place Region Meet finish and third place finish at the state meet. His athletes had two first place and two second place finishes at the state meet.
All-county girls
Alexa Cook
Bohemia Manor, Sr.
Cook helped her team to a third place finish at the 1A State Meet. She finished fourth in 1600m and ran a leg of the second place 4x800m relay. Lexi placed second in 1A Central Region 1600m and was a part of the Region Champion 4x800m relay team.
Colleen Nelsen
Bohemia Manor, Fr.
Nelsen helped her team to a third place finish at the 1A State Meet. She finished seventh in 800m and was a part of the second place 4x800m relay. She finished second in the 1A Central Region 800m and ran a leg of the Region Champion 4x800m relay.
Paige Racine
Bohemia Manor, Fr.
Racine helped her team to a third place finish at the 1A State Meet. She finished sixth in 500m and ran a leg of the second place 4x800m relay. Paige finished second in 1A Central Region 500m and was a part of the Region Champion 4x800m relay.
Venus Abosede
Elkton, So.
Abosede competed in four events at 2A State Meet. She was part of the third place 4x200m relay and eighth place 4x400m relay teams. She finished seventh in 500m, 10th in 300m. Venus competed in four events at 2A East Region Meet and was part of third place 4x400m relay and fourth place 4x200m relays. She finished second in 500m and fourth in 300m.
Asia Travers
Elkton, Sr.
Travers won seven of the eight shot Put competitions she entered during the indoor season. She is the Girls’ Regional and 2A State shot put champion.
Kyla Wilson
Elkton, Sr.
Wilson contributed points in multiple relays at the 2A State Meet. She ran a leg of the third place 4x200m and eighth place 4x400m relays. She competed in four events at 2A East Region Meet finished as part of the third place 4x400m relay and fourth place 4x200m relay. She also finished fifth in the 55m dash and ninth in the 300m.
Brin Khanjar
North East, Fr.
Khanjar qualified for the 2A Girls State meet in the high jump. Tied with Perryville’s Leah Clark for the best jump in the county this year at 4’7”.
Leah Clark
Perryville, Jr.
Clark finished second in pole vault and sixth in high jump at 1A State Meet where she also ran a leg on 4x400m relay. She is the 1A Central Region Champ in Pole Vault and High Jump. Tied with North East’s Brin Khanjar for the best jump in the county this year at 4’7”.
Honorable Mention
Sarah Silva
Elkton
Carly Speath
Elkton
Brooke Ayers
North East
Kaylin Baumiller
North East
Lilyana Heuisler
Perryville
Anna Rando
Perryville
Emily Stuart
Rising Sun
All-County Boys
Jacob Jerrell
Bohemia Manor, Sr.
Jerrell scored in two events at 1A State Meet finishing seventh in 3200m and he ran a leg of the seventh place 4x800m relay. He competed in three events at 1A Central Region Meet and placed third in the 3200m, sixth in the 1600m and was a part of the second place 4x800m relay.
Reginald Hankins
Elkton, Sr.
Hankins tied for seventh in High Jump at 2A State Meet and finished fourth at 2A East Region Meet.
Tyler Vega
Elkton, Sr.
Vega finished 10th in the 1600m at the 2A State Meet. At the 2A East Region Meet he finished sixth in the 1600m, eighth in 800m and ran a leg of the 4x400m relay. He had the fastest time in the county for the 1600 during the indoor season.
Jake Waltzer
North East, Jr.
Waltzer finished in eighth place at States best season performance of anyone in county by over a foot. He also earned third place at 2A East Region Meet.
Conner Huntzberry
Perryville, Jr.
Huntzberry scored in two individual events at the 1A State Meet, second in pole vault and sixth in high jump. He was the 1A Central Region Champion in pole vault, and finished fourth in high jump.
Joshua Carter
Perryville, Jr.
Carter finished sixth in shot put at the 1A State Meet and third in shot put at the 1A Central Region Meet.
Honorable Mention
James Thompson
Bohemia Manor
Douglas McDonigal
Elkton
George Montras
Elkton
Jayden Dorey
North East
Jacob Graham
North East
Isiah Moore
North East
James Lewis
Perryville
Andrew Wennersten
Perryville
Sean Brown
Rising Sun
Carl Williams-Cohen
Rising Sun
