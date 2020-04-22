All-County Golf

spotlight top story

Editor’s note: The following selections were made with the assistance of athletic directors from Cecil County Public Schools.

Coach of the Year

Tim Kerns

Rising Sun

Led Rising Sun to first place in the county team tournament, second in division (8-2) and Susquehanna division tournament. Overall record of 13-8.

Player of the Year

Jakeob Hicken-Bailey

Bohemia Manor, Sr.

Hicken-Bailey was medalist (low score) in six of 10 competitions...average score was 41.7, low score of 37. He was first in the county championship with an 89. Hicken-Bailey will be attending DeSales University on a golf scholarship.

Chuckie Martin

Rising Sun, Sr.

Martin is a 4-year starter/letter winner. He was his team’s #1 seed with a 44 average. Led RSHS to team county championship and finished 2nd at the county championship with a 90.

Ben Graybeal

Rising Sun, Sr.

Graybeal is a 4-year starter/letter winner. He overcame a shoulder injury to maintain team’s #2 position and shot a team low 41 in defeating perennial power C. Milton Wright.

Lance Wunder

Tome, Sr.

Wunder is a 4-year varsity letter winner as well as team MVP. Wunder average score was in the low 40’s this season.

Matt Wallace

North East, Jr.

Wallace is a 2-year varsity letter winner. He shot a 92 at the county championship and finished 3rd. Wallace shot the lowest score at the district 7 championship for Cecil County with a 90.

Dylan Whitney

Perryville, Sr.

Whitney is a 4-year varsity letter winner including the 2018 county championship. Whitney had a low round score of 39 this season.

