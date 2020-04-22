All-County Golf

Editor’s note: The following selections were made with the assistance of athletic directors from Cecil County Public Schools.
Coach of the Year
Tim Kerns
Rising Sun
Led Rising Sun to first place in the county team tournament, second in division (8-2) and Susquehanna division tournament. Overall record of 13-8.
Player of the Year
Jakeob Hicken-Bailey
Bohemia Manor, Sr.
Hicken-Bailey was medalist (low score) in six of 10 competitions...average score was 41.7, low score of 37. He was first in the county championship with an 89. Hicken-Bailey will be attending DeSales University on a golf scholarship.
Chuckie Martin
Rising Sun, Sr.
Martin is a 4-year starter/letter winner. He was his team’s #1 seed with a 44 average. Led RSHS to team county championship and finished 2nd at the county championship with a 90.
Ben Graybeal
Rising Sun, Sr.
Graybeal is a 4-year starter/letter winner. He overcame a shoulder injury to maintain team’s #2 position and shot a team low 41 in defeating perennial power C. Milton Wright.
Lance Wunder
Tome, Sr.
Wunder is a 4-year varsity letter winner as well as team MVP. Wunder average score was in the low 40’s this season.
Matt Wallace
North East, Jr.
Wallace is a 2-year varsity letter winner. He shot a 92 at the county championship and finished 3rd. Wallace shot the lowest score at the district 7 championship for Cecil County with a 90.
Dylan Whitney
Perryville, Sr.
Whitney is a 4-year varsity letter winner including the 2018 county championship. Whitney had a low round score of 39 this season.
