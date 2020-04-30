editor's pick top story

All-county Boys Basketball

  • By William Carroll wcarroll@chespub.com
Editor’s note: The following selections were made with the assistance of athletic directors and coaches from Cecil County Public Schools and Tri-State Christian Academy.

Player of the Year

Marques Battle

Elkton, Sr.

Battle averaged 16 points per game, seven rebounds per game and five assist per game. He was the top player in this year’s Cecil County Boys basketball arsenal. He was the glue to the Elkton team and do-it-all athlete with his leadership and overall game skills.

Coach of the Year

Sandy Grimes

Bohemia Manor

Head Coach for 10 years at BMHS. Susquehanna Sportsmanship Recipient. Won Cecil College Green and Gold Tournament. 2nd in Susquehanna Division.

ALL COUNTY

Trevin Ewing

Elkton, Sr.

Ewing averaged 16 points per game and five assists per game. Outstanding quickness and was a fast break finisher.

Caedon Kestner

Perryville, So.

Kestner averaged 14.3 points per game. 11.5 rebounds per game. He had multiple 20 point games and was dominant on the inside.

AJ Montcrieffe

Elkton, Sr.

Montcrieffe averaged 12 points per game and 10 rebounds per game. Great presence inside with size and shot blocking extraordinaire.

Anthony Pompilii

Bohemia Manor, Sr.

Pompilli averaged 19.5 points per game, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game and had a 81 percent free throw shooting percentage. He scored 1147 points during his career at BMHS. 4-year varsity player. Team captain had two 30-point games. Will play at Widener University on scholarship.

Daniel Tserkis

Perryville, So.

Tserkis averaged 13.8 points per game and was a critical player in PVHS' pressure defense. Leader in steals and rebounds for the team.

Matthew Wallace

North East, Jr.

Wallace averaged 22 points per game and an 85 percent free throw shooting percentage. Wallace was part of the Cecil College Tournament All-Tournament Team. Strong Scorer who can get to the basket and hit the 3-ball. Always faced box and one and double teams by opponents but still found a way to score.

Tim Frederick

Tri-State Christian, Sr.

Frederick averaged 21.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game for Tri-State, he also became the 18th player in Head Coach Bill Smith's 17-year tenure to score over 1,000 points in helping to lead Tri-State to a 23-7 record this season.

HONORABLE MENTION

Adien Brown

Bohemia Manor, Sr.

Aydon Brown

Rising Sun, Sr.

Jachai Graham

North East, Sr.

Emarion Hampton,

Perryville, Jr.

Jakeem Jackson

Elkton, Sr.

Tyler Jenkins

Elkton, Sr.

Zach Osborne

Rising Sun, Sr.

Damir Wright

Bohemia Manor, Jr.

Liam Tester

Tri-State Christian, Jr.

