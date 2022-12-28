This year did not lack sports spectacle throughout the county, from a Little League Regional Tournament appearance to an individual state champion defending their crown.
Over the next two issues of The Cecil Whig, the sports section will take a look back at those memories, along with some of the best comebacks, victories and moments of Cecil County’s sporting scene from 2022.
North East’s Wallace crowned state golf champion for second straight year
Throughout the entire golf season, North East’s Noah Wallace stated he set his sights on defending his 2021 Class 2A/1A Individual State Championship. The sophomore golfer did just that.
Wallace shot a two-over-par on day one of the two day state tournament hosted at the University of Maryland. Wallace followed up the first day with a whopping four-under-par on day two. He ended with a two-under-par score of 140 across both days and finished six strokes ahead of the next closest golfer.
His two day total tied for the third highest score among competitors across Class 1A/2A and Class 3A/4A.
“Last year was great, but this year with the scoring, I played good,” Wallace said in October. “To win it shooting those scores, it gives me a lot of confidence going into next year too and trying to win three times.”
The victory of Wallace did not over shadow the appearance of another Chesapeake Division golfer at the state tournament. Rising Sun’s Tyler Hogue earned a spot at the state match and shot an eight-over-par 79 to reach day two of the match. Hogue finished with a score of 166 and earned 25th place in Class 2A/1A.
“I didn’t finish how I wanted to, had a bad round, but honestly the season ended how I wanted it to, making it to states and then making the cut, doing everything I wanted to do,” Hogue said in October. “We knew Noah was going to come, but for me and him to both be here, both play well and accomplish our goals is always great.”
Elkton football overcomes double digit deficit in regional playoffs
The Golden Elks pulled off one heck of a comeback to get into the Class 2A/1A State Quarterfinals in 2022.
Elkton’s run to its fourth-consecutive state playoff game was highlighted by three game-altering plays by three different Golden Elks that negated a 12-point Rising Sun lead in the last 10 minutes of the Class 2A/1A Regional Playoffs.
Golden Elks sophomore Hugean Greer kicked off the comeback (literally) with a kick return touchdown to cut the Tigers’ lead down to five. Fellow sophomore running back Josh Brill followed Greer with a 50-yard rushing score of his own to put the Golden Elks in front.
The Golden Elks rounded out its flawless execution of all three phases of football with an interception return for a touchdown by junior defensive back Kyle Jackson to give the Elks a 27-19 lead and eventual victory.
“It’s outstanding to watch them grow and watch them develop,” Elkton Head Coach Matt Feeney said of Greer, Brill and Jackson in November. “They’re ball hawks, they’ve been doing great, so I’m not surprised, I’m proud of them.”
The win advanced Elkton to a state quarterfinals match with Dunbar. Elkton’s magical run to came to an end at the hands of the Poets in a 64-0 Dunbar victory.
Elkton Little League advances to regional tournament
Elkton seniors softball was just two wins away from a Senior League World Series appearance in early August.
The senior softball squad spent a majority of their summer capturing wins at the district, state and regional tournaments, before coming up short in the East Region Semifinals at the hands of Meadville Little League from Meadville, Pennsylvania.
Elkton’s run to regionals was jumpstarted by a thrilling win against Havre De Grace Little League to capture the District 5 title in early July. The teams went into extra innings knotted at seven after a three-run bottom of the seventh by Havre De Grace halted a 7-4 Elkton lead.
In the ensuing top of the eighth, Elkton’s LeeAnn Pugh scored the go-ahead run of the night on a pair of overthrows to give Elkton an 8-7 advantage and win.
“It was so intense, so when the girls went out and hit they knew they had it,” Elkton Manager Susan Eller said in July. “I have so much faith in these girls, they have worked hard, they played with their heart tonight and I knew they were going to take the district title.”
From then on, Elkton rattled off three-straight wins at the state softball tournament to capture a state champion banner and reach regionals. Elkton finished its summer with an overall record of 17-2.
Perryville boys soccer erases state semifinals drought
Prior to 2022, the last time Perryville played in the state semifinals came in 1989. That 33-year streak came to an end this past November.
The Panthers road the wave of an 8-2-1 regular season record and two regional playoff wins against Kent County and St. Michaels to a home matchup with Pocomoke for a shot at playing in the state semifinals.
Behind goals from four different Perryville players and a pair of late game saves by goalkeeper Finnegan Tome, the Panthers edged Pocomoke 4-3 for a state semis showdown with top-seed Brunswick.
“It’s kind of monumental for these players,” Perryville Head Coach Chris Tome said after the state quarterfinals win. “It was huge for [the seniors] and we’re just excited to go to the next round.”
In the matchup with the Railroaders, Perryville limited Brunswick to just six shots on the night, but a goal in the 37th minute by Brunswick was all the Railroaders needed to advance past Perryville in a 1-0 win.
Perryville finished its historic season with a record of 11-3-1 and rounded out a day of Perryville boys and girls soccer action (more on the girls’ season in part two!).
Rising Sun Softball makes appearance in state title clash
The Tigers stood just one win and one run away from a being crowned Class 2A Champions in 2022.
Rising Sun fell short of Calvert High School in a 5-4 defeat in the Class 2A state title game. The Tigers fell behind 4-1, before a three run rally across the fifth, sixth and seventh innings tied the game at four and sent it into extra innings. A bloop single by Calvert with runners on first and third served as the game-ending run.
“When we were down 4-1 we weren’t that worried,” Rising Sun’s Cadence Williams said in May. “We have been able to come from behind all year. We were able to get even, but we could not get the go-ahead run in the seventh or the eighth. They got a bloop hit that last inning to win it. But those things happen.”
The heart-wrenching ending came as the Tigers plowed their way through opponents to reach the state finals. Rising Sun knocked off Elkton and Harford Tech in the regional playoffs, followed by wins over North Caroline and Century High School to earn its spot in the state finals.
Rising Sun outscored its opponents 34-8 in the four playoff games leading up to the state final. The Tigers finished 2022 with a record of 17-3.
Be on the lookout for part two this Friday as The Cecil Whig continues to relive some of the best sporting moments and stories from 2022.
