A new year is less than 48 hours away and with that in mind, the sports section of the Cecil Whig rounds out the year with some more top local sports moments and storylines.
Perryville girls soccer pulls off undefeated regular season
The 2022 regular season, along with the entire fall season, will be one to remember for Perryville soccer.
Perryville completed a perfect regular season in 2022, finishing the regular season with a 12-0 record. The Panthers averaged over four goals per game, while opponents averaged less than a goal per contest in the regular season. Perryville’s perfect regular season was topped off by wins against the likes of Rising Sun and a comeback road victory against North East on Oct. 4.
The Panthers’ winning ways carried over into the regional and state playoffs as the Panthers combined for 9 goals in regional playoff wins over Kent County and Bohemia Manor. The undefeated record in turn earned Perryville a top-seed in the Class 1A playoffs, including a state quarterfinals bye. The only blemish on the Perryville resume came in the state semifinals, when the Panthers fell 2-1 against defending 1A state champion Fallston.
Perryville finished the season with a 14-1 record. On top of all the success, the best thing for the Panthers may in fact be their experience heading into 2023. Perryville will only loss one senior from the team heading into next year.
“We’re expecting to still work hard and still get here,” Perryville Head Coach John Myers said after the state semifinals loss. “They’re going to build off this, they’re going to be hungry after this one.”
Three county football teams earn bids in state playoffs
Mid-November was busy for a trio of high school football teams in Cecil County. Bohemia Manor, Elkton and Perryville all punched their ticket to the state quarterfinals, after making it out of the regional playoffs.
The Eagles reached the 1A state playoffs for the first time since 2002 after knocking off top-seed Colonel Richardson in the regional second round. The eighth-seed Eagles traveled out to Mountain Ridge for a state quarterfinals matchup, which featured a snow squall right at kickoff. Bo Manor’s season came to an end by a final score of 57-0.
“The only time you play in this [weather] is in the backyard and it’s fun,” Bo Manor Head Coach Vince Ricci said after the state quarterfinals loss. “I know they had fun. For it to be the last game of the year, we will never forget it.”
Perryville was the other school to represent Cecil County and the 1A East Region in the 1A state playoffs. The Panthers journey to a state playoff berth came after Perryville rattled off four-straight wins, including a regional round beatdown of Kent County and resilient road win against Green Street Academy. Similar to the Eagles, the Panthers’ playoff hopes came to an end in the snow of western Maryland. Perryville fell to Fort Hill 49-7.
“We’re starting to kind of hit our stride,” Perryville Head Coach Sean Sandora said after defeating Green Street Academy. “I feel we took a little step back this week, we didn’t play the best we could, but those are things we can fix and like I told them, ‘we have one goal each week and that’s to be 1-0.’”
Elkton rounded out the three teams to make the state playoffs with a 27-19 comeback win over Rising Sun in the second round of the regional playoffs (See Part 1). Elkton’s season would come to an end at the hands of Dunbar in a 64-0 loss in the 2A/1A state quarterfinals.
North East field hockey captures back-to-back regional banners
For the second-straight year, North East field hockey was on top of the field hockey world in Cecil County.
North East captured a regional field hockey crown in early November in a 1-0 win over Bohemia Manor. The win served as a rematch of 2021’s regional final matchup, which also saw the Indians and the Eagles square off.
The game between North East and Bo Manor was highlighted by more than just the recent meetings on the field. The game was a battle between two close friends in Indians Head Coach Kendie Sandridge and Eagles Head Coach Caitlan Gartland.
“For me, as good friends, it’s nice to see our girls on this field playing against each other,” Gartland said in November. “They compete well against each other and they can do that with some level of camaraderie.”
“She married me, she coached me, she was a bridesmaid for me. We go back to when I was in high school,” Sandridge said of Gartland after the regional final win. “She’s a good friend, she’s a great coach and they’re a great team, they really are. They fought very hard down to the last minute.”
North East’s season would come to an end the following week in the state playoffs as Patuxent High School defeated the Indians by a final score of 3-1.
“It’s exciting, I’m a kid too. Today I was a whole ball of nerves,” Sandridge said in November. “It’s just really exciting to see what they’ve built since August.”
Rising Sun’s Garvin wins individual wrestling title
It is safe to say Rising Sun’s Tyler Garvin had a successful wrestling season in the winter of 2022. Garvin took home a state crown at 106-pounds back in March. The win was just one of multiple pieces of hardware the Rising Sun sophomore would earn in 2022.
Garvin earned took home first place at the Class 2A East Regional Championships with a win in the 106-pound division. Garvin also took home first place in the Battle at the Bridge wrestling tournament hosted by Bohemia Manor High School in February. Garvin concluded his sophomore year with a national championship victory at the USA Wrestling Championships in Fargo, North Dakota.
Now in his junior year at Rising Sun, Garvin is currently undefeated on to begin the 2022-2023 wrestling season and has helped the Tigers jump out to a 3-0 start.
Perryville’s Guy captures state track and field championship
Jaimere Guy ended his high school campaign on top with a Class 1A state title victory in the triple jump at the MPSSAA Track and Field Championships in late May. Guy finished with a mark of 43 feet, 1.25 inches.
Guy’s run to the state meet came with wins at the county, conference and regional level in the triple jump and other events on the track. Guy finished first in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash and triple jump at the Cecil County Championships. Guy was also a member of Perryville’s County Champion 4x100-meter relay team. Guy also placed first in the triple jump at the 1A East Regional meet.
Over the summer after his state title victory, Guy was recognized by the town of Perryville for his athletic achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.