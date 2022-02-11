Five more local athletes signed college National Letter of Intent papers recently to take their game to the next level.
At Perryville High School, two female and two male athletes will play college athletics.
In women’s lacrosse, Brooke Murrell signed with Millersville University in Pennsylvania. Also in Lacrosse, Megan Bines signed an NLI with Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania.
In boys lacrosse, Evan Miller signed with Labanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania.
On the baseball front, Mason Salisbury will be staying within the state as he signed with Hood College in Frederick, Maryland.
At North East, former Indian offensive lineman Evan Roberts signed with Towson University north of Baltimore.
Roberts spent the last year at Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy in South Carolina and earned his way onto the team at Towson where he is enrolled and will go through spring practice with the Tigers.
“I love it here,” Roberts said. “I felt comfortable staying close to home and being near my family and friends.”
Perryville product Emarion Hampton played along side Roberts at Myrtle Beach which was a big reason for the 6-foot-2, 285 pound lineman choosing them over Palmetto Prep.
“When I heard (Hampton) was going there, it persuaded me to go look at it,” Roberts said. “I was comfortable with my decision there. It prepared me for college life. The study hall and going to class. The schedule-wise, it matched up.”
