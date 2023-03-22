Wrestler of the Year: Tyler Garvin, Rising Sun, 113 Pounds, Junior
One of the top wrestlers in the state of Maryland, Garvin continued his dominance during his junior year with Rising Sun. Garvin finished the season with a record of 49-0 and multiple first place tournament wins. Garvin took home his second state title — this time at 113 pounds — at the state championships, making him the fourth wrestler in county history to win multiple state titles. Garvin added first place finishes at the 2A/1A East Regionals, UCBAC Championships and War on the Shore Wrestling Tournament.
Coach of the Year: Seth Garvin, Rising Sun
Garvin continued to grow the success of the Rising Sun wrestling program with six wrestlers qualifying individually for states, along with multiple team accomplishments. Had five wrestlers make the podium at the state championships. Coached the Tigers to a second place finish at the UCBAC Championships. Saw seven wrestlers reach the finals at conferences with three being crowned UCBAC champions. Had eight Rising Sun wrestlers reach the podium at UCBAC’s.
Adan Stewart, Rising Sun, 106 Pounds, Freshman
Stewart finished his freshman season as a Tiger with an impressive 40-10 record, while racking up multiple accolades in his first season with Rising Sun. Stewart took home second place at the UCBAC Championships and fourth at the 2A/1A East Regionals at 106 pounds. Was one of six Rising Sun wrestlers to qualify for the state meet.
Xzavier Brown, Rising Sun 120 Pounds, Sophomore
Ended the season with a 45-8 record and reached the state championships for the first time with the Tigers. Made the podium at states with a fifth place finish at 120 pounds. Added a second place finish at UCBAC’s and a third place finish at the 2A/1A East Regionals.
Kyler Brown, Perryville, 126 Pounds, Senior
Reached the state meet for the second-straight season with the Panthers. Picked up his first two state championship wins in the first and second rounds of the consolation bracket. Finished the season with a record of 36-7. Added a third place performance at the 2A/1A East Regionals and placed second at the UCBAC Championships.
Mason Boyd, North East, 132 Pounds, Sophomore
Finished the season with a record of 34-9 in his sophomore year with the Indians, while showcasing loads of potential. Placed third at the UCBAC Championships and fifth at the 1A/2A East Regional Championships. Picked up 50 career wins at Havre De Grace’s Tomahawk Duals in January.
Zach Garvin, Rising Sun, 138 Pounds, Freshman
Finished his freshman season with tons of accomplishments to build off of in the coming years. Ended the year with a record of 45-7 with a pair of first place finishes at the UCBAC Championships and 1A/2A East Regional Championships. Picked up a sixth place finish in his first appearance at the state championships. Placed fourth at The War on the Shore.
Connor Dube, Rising Sun, 145 Pounds, Senior
The only senior for Rising Sun, Dube ended his high school career with a record of 28-17. Dube ended the season with multiple individual accomplishments, including a third place finish at the UCBAC Championships and fifth place finish at the 1A/2A East Regional Championships.
Blaydon Blake, North East, 152 Pounds, Senior
Ended his senior year with a record of 21-15 and a fourth place finish at UCBAC Championships. Blake was one of multiple North East wrestlers to qualify for the 1A/2A Regional Championships. Blake added a fourth place finish at the Kent County Invite.
Kameron Schank, North East, 160 Pounds, Senior
Closed out his final year with the Indians with a record of 32-9 and multiple top two performances. Schank placed second at the UCBAC Championships and second at the Kent County Invite. Schank also served as a regional qualifier for North East and reached 50 career wins at the Tomahawk Duals in January.
Pharel Petitfrere, Bohemia Manor, 170 Pounds, Senior
Ended his senior campaign with a sixth place finish at the 2A/1A East Regional Championships. Added a pair of fourth place finishes at the UCBAC Championships in February and Bohemia Manor’s own Battle at the Bridge wrestling tournament in January.
Mason Testerman, Rising Sun, 182 Pounds, Junior
Improved upon his third place finish at states a year ago, making it to the state finals match at 182 pounds as a junior. Placed second at the state championships and finished the season with a record of 42-3. Added an UCBAC Championship and Regional Championship at 182 pounds. Placed fourth at the War on the Shore.
Elijah Farr, Rising Sun, 195 Pounds, Sophomore
Concluded the season with a record of 46-6 and reached the state championships for the second-straight year. Placed sixth at the state championships. Picked up a pair of titles at the 2A/1A East Regionals and the UCBAC Championships. Placed third at the War on the Shore.
Mikey Pritchett, North East, 220 Pounds, Junior
Ended his junior year strong with a pair of top six finishes. Snagged a fourth place finish at the UCBAC Championships. Qualified for regionals and finished sixth at the 2A/1A East Regionals in February. Wrapped up the season with a record of 13-10.
Thomas Whitehurst, Rising Sun, 285 Pounds, Sophomore
Finished his second season at Rising Sun with a record of 20-18. Reached the UCBAC finals at 285 pounds, placing second in the conference. Added a sixth place 2A/1A East Regionals finish to conclude the season.
Honorable Mentions:
Hunter Pettorossi, North East, 106
Keegan Allen, North East, 113
Tyler Henderson, Rising Sun, 126
Austin Horn, Rising Sun, 132
Josh Allen, Bohemia Manor, 138
R.J. Boyd, North East, 170
Be on the look out for the wrestling and swimming All-County sections in Wednesday’s Cecil Whig. The basketball and indoor track sections will be in Friday’s issue of The Cecil Whig.
