Finished the year with a 13-1 record in the regular season for the Panthers of Perryville. Captured an UCBAC Susquehanna Division title in boys’ singles action.
Girls Athlete of the Year
Kendall Hurm, Rising Sun
Finished the season with a record of 15-0 in girls’ singles action and was the top seed entering the UCBAC Susquehanna Division Championships. Placed second at divisionals in girls’ singles action.
Coach of the Year
Chris Hadjis, North East
Guided the Indians to a 14-1 record, including a perfect county record. Saw a total of five athletes snag first place finishes at the UCBAC Susquehanna Division Championships and 1A Regional Championships. Had a total of five athletes qualify for states, including four returning athletes.
Alaina Foran, North East
Captured her second straight regional title in girls’ singles at the 1A Regional Championships. Earned her second straight appearance to the 1A State Championships quarterfinals.
Alex Tadalan and Gavin Hawley, Boys Doubles
Finished the season with a perfect county record going 8-0 in boys’ doubles. Added an UCBAC Susquehanna Division Championship victory and a 1A Regional Championship. Earned their first bid to the 1A State Championship quarterfinals.
Sara Wray and Rebecca Taylor, Girls Doubles
Finished the year as the top girls’ doubles team for Rising Sun. Only loss in the regular season came at the hands of North Harford. Finished with a record of 13-1. Placed second at the UCBAC Susquehanna Division Championships.
Katy Hammer and Greg Kosinski, Mixed Doubles
Built upon their 2022 season with another impressive year on the court. Finished the season with an 8-0 record against county foes, while earning an UCBAC Susquehanna Division Championship. Repeated as regional champions at the 1A Regional Championships and made their second appearance in the 1A State Championships.
Honorable Mention
Ashleigh Peace, North East
Maya Charles, Bohemia Manor
Lance Fehlman, Bohemia Manor
Braiden Bolz/Izzy Covert, Rising Sun
Caleb Simone/Micah DeCru, Rising Sun
