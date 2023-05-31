Player of the Year
Jordan Lynch, Infield, Rising Sun
Provided a shut down factor at the hot corner and can do it all at the top of the Tigers’ lineup. Finished the season with 21 RBI’s, six home runs and 40 hits. Batted .506 at the dish with an on-base percentage of .562. Added 31 assists and 25 put outs on the left side of the infield for the Tigers.
Pitcher of the Year
Cadence Williams, Rising Sun
A pitcher with the ability to shut opposing lineups down. Served in multiple roles as a starter and reliever in the Tigers’ quest to a 2A state championship. Finished the season with a 5-0 record with 118 strikeouts and a .457 ERA. Provided pop in the Sun lineup with a .448 batting average and 15 RBIs.
Coach of the Year
Brooks Malstrom, Bohemia Manor
Turned the Eagles’ softball program around after winning 14 games combined over the last two seasons. Finished his first year as manager with a 16-win season in 2023. Ended the season with a record of 16-3. Guided the Eagles to a top seed in the 1A regional playoffs. Added a 4-2 record overall against county opponents.
Mariah Penta, Pitcher, Bohemia Manor
Stepped up for the Eagles in a big way during her senior year, serving as Bo Manor’s top option in the circle. Ended the season with 89 strikeouts in 78.2 innings pitched for the Eagles. Added to the Eagles’ offense at the plate with 23 RBIs, four home runs and a batting average of .660.
Faith McCullough, Pitcher, Rising Sun
The go-to starting pitcher in the circle for Rising Sun. Finished the season with an 11-0 record, to go along with 102 strikeouts and an ERA of .778. Pitched three perfect innings in the 2A State Championship game to help the Tigers defeat Calvert. Added one home run and 21 RBIs at the plate for Rising Sun.
Bri Cole, Catcher, Rising Sun
A strong presence and intelligent catcher behind the plate for the Tigers. Threw a total of six runners out on the base paths, while finishing the season with a .403 batting average at the plate. Added three home runs and 21 RBIs for Rising Sun.
Reagan Hassell, Infield, North East
Served as a power option in the Indians’ top of the order. Ended the year with four home runs and 12 RBIs on a total of 14 hits. Finished the season with an on-base percentage of .776 for the Indians.
Josalyn McMillan, Infield, Rising Sun
Came through with timely hitting throughout the season for the Tigers, including her game-winning RBI in the Class 2A state title game. Finished the season with a batting average of .400 with one home run and 19 RBIs. Added eight assists and 40 put outs in the field for the Tigers.
Riley Jackson, Infield, Perryville
Showcased incredible leadership and a knack for the game for the Panthers. Ended the season with one home run and 22 RBIs for Perryville, while batting .446 at the plate. Finished the year with an on-base percentage of .500. Was a perfect 11-for-11 on stolen base attempts. At shortstop, finished the season with a .923 fielding percentage to go along with 62 assists and 46 put outs.
Addie Sample, Outfield, Bohemia Manor
Finished the season with a productive season for the Eagles. Ended the year with 19 hits, including one home run, four doubles and two triples. Drove in 11 runs for Bohemia Manor and batted .396 at the plate.
LeeAnn Pugh, Outfield, Elkton
A top of the lineup option with an ability to get on base for Elkton. Finished with an on-base percentage of .652 and batting average of .492. Ended the year with 12 RBIs and five triples for the Golden Elks. Led the Elks in hits, runs scored and stolen bases.
Alissa Broderdorp, Outfield, Bohemia Manor
Possesses an ability to get on base for the Eagles. Ended the season with a .371 batting average at the plate and on-base percentage of .457. Totaled 26 hits on the year with 22 singles, three doubles, one triple and eight RBIs.
Briana Rebman, Utility, Perryville
A co-captain for Perryville and a threat in the top of the order for the Panthers, the UMBC signee finished the season with a batting average of .400 and an on-base percentage of .492. Added 13 RBIs, one home run and six doubles for the Panthers. A reliable catcher for the Panthers with five pick-offs and only two stolen bases allowed.
Maddie Holmes, DH, Elkton
A powerful bat in the Golden Elks’ lineup, Holmes finished the year with a .431 batting average to go along with six home runs and 16 RBIs for Elkton. Recorded a .567 on-base percentage. Led the Elks in home runs and in runs batted in.
Honorable Mentions
Kaylyn Shallcross, Bohemia Manor
Kylee Bergman, Bohemia Manor
Ashley Widdoes, Tome
Jazmyn Martin, North East
Taegan Spier, Perryville
Sarah Cantrell, Perryville
Kelsey Barks, Rising Sun
Jayden Simpkins, Rising Sun
