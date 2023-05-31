Athlete of the Year
Leanna Rogers, North East
Earned nine individual championships across three different events throughout the spring season. Won the Cecil County Invite, UCBAC Championships and 2A Region Championships in the 800-meter, 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs. Broke North East’s long-standing record in the 3200 with a time of 11:29.91 at the UCBAC Championships.
Coach of the Year
Jill McKay, Rising Sun
Guided the Tigers to multiple top five performances at major meets throughout the season. Saw Rising Sun place second in the UCBAC Championships with 87 points, while capturing first place at the Cecil County Invite with a score of 164 points.
Sage North, Sprints, Elkton
Won the Cecil County Invitational 200-meter dash with a time of 26.95. Placed second in the 100-meter hurdles at the UCBAC Championships and third at the Cecil County Invite. Served as a member of Elkton’s 4x100-meter relay that won the Cecil County Invite, placed second at the UBCAC Championships, fourth at the 2A East Regionals and qualified for the MPSSAA 2A State Championships.
Myaven Ewing, Sprints, Elkton
Finished in the top two of the 200-meter dash at the Cecil County Invite. Served as a member of the Elks’ 4x100 relay that reached the state meet and won the county invite. Finished in the top 10 in the 200-meter dash and 100-meter dash at the UCBAC Championships.
Amanda Callaghan, Mid-Distance, Rising Sun
Won the Cecil County Invite in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.70. Added a second place finish in the UCBAC Chesapeake Championships in the 400. Placed third in the 800-meter run at the Cecil County Invite. Served as a leg of Sun’s second place 4x800 relays at the UCBAC Championships and 2A East Regional Championships.
Katie Callaghan, Hurdles, Rising Sun
Won the Cecil County Invitational in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.00 seconds. Added a first place finish at the Chesapeake Division Championships in the 300 hurdles, along with a second place finish in the 300 hurdles at the UCBAC Championships. Placed eighth in the 2A State Championship 300 hurdles with a time of 47.29 seconds.
Anna Callaghan, Mid-Distance, Rising Sun
Placed second in the 800-meter run at the Cecil County Invite. Added a fourth place finish at the UCBAC Championships and the 2A East Regional Championships. Served as a member of the Tigers’ 4x800-meter relay that won the Cecil County Invite and placed second in the UCBAC Championships and 2A East Regional Championships. Qualified for the 2A State Championships in the 800.
Kathryn Scott, Distance, Bohemia Manor
Picked up a pair of third place performances at the 1A State Championships with times of 5:18.15 in the 1600-meter run and 11:37.72 in the 3200-meter run. Won the 1A East Regionals 1600 with a time of 5:29.57 and placed second in the 3200. Added a third place finish at the Cecil County Invite in the 1600 and the 3200.
Brin Khanjar, Jumps, North East
Picked up a pair of victories in the high jump at the Cecil County Invite and UCBAC Championships with marks of five feet, two inches and five feet respectively. Picked up a second place finish in the 2A East Regional Championships with a leap of five feet, two inches. Tied for third in the 2A State Championships with a leap of five feet in high jump.
Briana Poullard, Jumps, Bohemia Manor
Won the long jump at the Cecil County Invite with a mark of 15 feet, three inches. Placed second at the UCBAC Championships in long jump. Added second and third place finishes in the triple jump and long jump at the 1A East Regional Championships. Scored points for the Eagles at states with a seventh place performance in the triple jump and eighth place finish in the 1A long jump.
Caroline Mercer, Throws, Rising Sun
Captured a 2A shot put title in discus with a toss of 120 feet, eight inches. Added a third place finish in the shot put with a personal best of 34 feet, 2.25 inches. Won the Cecil County Invite in shot put and placed second at the county invite in discus. Won a pair of conference titles in shot put and discus at the UCBAC Championships.
Haille Dry, Throws, North East
Placed second in the shot put at the Cecil County Invitational with a throw of 28 feet, 1/2 inches. Added a fourth place finish in the UCBAC Championships with a throw of 30 feet, seven inches. Placed fourth in the girls’ discus at the UCBAC Championships and third at the 2A East Regional Championships in discus. Qualified for the 2A girls’ discus event at states.
Rylee Lenz, Throws, Bohemia Manor
Placed third at the Cecil County Invite and UCBAC Championships in the girls’ discus. Won the 1A East Regional Championships in discus with a throw of 109 feet, three inches. Placed fourth at states in the 1A discus with a toss of 108 feet, six inches.
Alyssa Snyder, Pole Vault, North East
Won the pole vault at the Cecil County Invite with a mark of seven feet. Placed in the top three at all local meets. Snyder finished ninth in the UCBAC Championships with a mark of seven feet.
