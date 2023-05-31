Player of the Year
Landen Cain, Midfielder, Tome
The Navy women’s lacrosse signee served as the top goal scorer and a draw specialist in her senior year for the Titans. Cain finished the season with 93 goals, 32 assists and 118 draw controls. Reached the 200-goal mark in a three-year span. Added 70 ground balls and 20 interceptions for Tome.
Coach of the Year
Mary Dunman, Perryville
Guided the Panthers to their second straight 1A regional championship win over North East and a close victory in the opening round of the 1A state tournament against Carver. Helped the Panthers reach the 1A state semifinals against Liberty. Finished the year with an 11-4 record and a 7-1 record against Cecil County opponents.
Taylor Young, Attack, Perryville
Young showcased her high lacrosse IQ and skills throughout the spring for Perryville. Finished the season with 28 goals and dished out 11 assists for the Panthers. Added 31 ground balls and 14 draw controls in her senior year with Perryville.
Saylor Bare, Attack, North East
A top option on the attack for the Indians. Eclipsed the 30-goal mark with 32 scores and served as North East’s second-leading scorer. Finished the year with a shooting percentage of 51% and added five assists for the Indians.
Alivia Carrillo, Attack, Tome
Despite splitting her time between girls’ lacrosse and girls’ soccer, Carrillo provided an instant impact when on the field for the Titans’ lacrosse program. Carrillo finished the season as Tome’s second-leading scorer with 40 goals. Ended the year with 15 assists.
Ava McMillan, Attack, North East
A scoring threat for North East. Scored 29 goals on 56 shots for the Indians, good for a shooting percentage of 52%. Added seven assists at attack for North East in her junior year.
Abby Bolz, Midfield, Rising Sun
The top scorer for Rising Sun, Bolz did it all as a midfielder for the Tigers. Finished the season with a team-high 22 goals. Effective off the draw with 31 draw controls. Recovered a team-high 51 ground balls for Rising Sun.
Sarah Murrell, Midfield, Perryville
A well-known threat for any opponent and the top scoring option for Perryville. Finished the year with 88 goals and 23 assists. Always effective off the draw, Murrell ended her junior season with 136 draw controls. Tallied eight goals in the Panthers’ state quarterfinal playoff victory over Carver. An aggressive defender for Perryville, Murrell finished the season with 60 ground balls and nine controlled turnovers.
AnnMarie Davenport, Midfield, Elkton
Possesses all the ability and talent at midfielder for the Golden Elks. Possesses a high lacrosse IQ with an innate ability to get the most out of her teammates. Serves as a team player and worked with her team to become an individual unit. Finished her season with a team-high 34 goals and 26 assists.
Amber Baumiller, Midfield, North East
The top scoring threat for Indians, Baumiller finished the 2023 spring with a team-high 39 goals with an efficient shooting percentage of 57%. Effective off the draw, Baumiller led the Indians in draw control during the spring season.
Emily Baker, Defense, Perryville
A captain and leader for the Panthers, Baker helped facilitate Perryville’s stout defense that limited opponents to less than 10 goals in its 11 victories. An aggressive defender that caused balls to be played off the ground. Finished the year with eight ground balls and two interceptions.
Qunn Distler, Defense, Perryville
Another brick in Perryville’s wall on defense, Distler served as a vocal leader of the Panthers’ back unit. Ended the season with six ground balls and five caused turnovers. A captain for the Panthers.
Hannah Tucker, Defense, Bohemia Manor
A natural leader for the Eagles and effective communicator with her teammates when defending the Bohemia Manor goal. Tucker was tasked with defending the opponents top scoring option. Possessed the ability to clear the ball to the Eagles’ offensive side of the field.
Samantha Peterson, Goalie, Perryville
Served as the soul of the Panthers’ defense, while communicating with her fellow defenders. Finished the regular season with a 50% save percentage with 79 saves and 77 goals against. Allowed just under seven goals per game in the Panthers’ three wins in the regional and state playoffs.
Honorable Mentions
Sarah Kilby, Perryville
Macy Forrest, Perryville
Alexis Senn, Tome
Audrey DiPietro, Tome
Juli Arnold, Bohemia Manor
Mattea Marra, Elkton
Tori Heath, Rising Sun
Maddie Kransman, North East
