Athlete of the Year
Brin Khanjar, North East, High Jump, Senior
Finished her final indoor season with the best high jump mark in the county by six inches. Picked up wins at both Cecil County meets on Jan. 7 and Jan. 21. Placed second at regionals with a jump of 4 feet, 11 inches. Qualified for states and finished the season with a jump of 4 feet, 6 inches at states. Her season best in the high jump came with a mark of 5 feet, 2 inches. Jump five feet or higher four times throughout the winter.
Coach of the Year
Jill McKay, Rising Sun
Continues to build and sustain the Rising Sun running programs and finished indoor track with another successful winter season. Saw the Tigers place second at regionals with 61 points and 12th at the state championships. Coached one Rising Sun athlete to a third place individual finish and one Tigers relay to a top 10 finish.
Jaelyn Strand, Perryville, Sprints, Junior
Reaching the state championships in her junior year with Panthers, Strand finished the season with a time of 10.67 seconds in the 55-meter hurdle prelims. Qualified for states with a season-best 10.50 at regionals. Took home second and third place finishes at the Cecil County meets on Jan. 21 and Jan. 7.
Katie Callaghan, Rising Sun, Sprints, Sophomore
Reached the 2A State Championships in the 55-meter hurdles with a fourth place finish at regionals and season best time of 9.44 seconds. Placed 13th in the prelims at the state championships with a time of 11.01 seconds. A versatile sprinter for the Tigers with plenty of experience on Rising Sun relays. Was a member of the Tigers 4x400-meter relay team that placed 11th at the state championships.
Sage North, Elkton, Sprints, Sophomore
A sophomore with the ability to compete in the multiple sprinting events. Snagged two first place finishes in the 55-meter dash and 300-meter dash at the Cecil County meet on Jan. 7. Added a second place finish in the 55 dash at the Cecil County meet on Jan. 21, going under eight seconds with a time of 7.90 seconds. Was a member of Elkton’s sixth place 4x200 relay at the 2A East Regionals Championships.
Myaven Ewing, Sprints, Elkton, Senior
Took home a first and third place finish in the 55-meter dash at the pair of Cecil County meets on Jan. 7 and Jan. 21. Eclipsed eight seconds with a season best time of 7.74 seconds. Took home third and fourth place in the 300-meter dash at both Cecil County meets. Was a member of Elkton’s 4x200-meter relay team that placed sixth at regionals.
Amanda Callaghan, Rising Sun, Distance, Senior
Finished her senior year of indoor track qualifying for states in the 500-meter dash and 800-meter run. Finished second in the 500 and 800 at regionals. Picked up a first place win the 800 at the Cecil County meet on Jan. 7 with a time of 2:36.37. Added a first place finish in the 500 at the Cecil County meet on Jan. 21 with a time of 1:23.67. Ran on Rising Sun’s 4x400 and 4x800 that competed at the state championships.
Leanna Rogers, North East, Distance, Sophomore
Finished the winter with the fastest county time in the 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run. Finished with season bests of 5:28.39 in the 1600 and 12:45.64 in the 3200. Qualified for two events at states, racing in the 1600 and 800. Snagged a trio of top 10 finishes at regionals, placing fourth in the 1600 and 3200. Placed sixth at regionals in the 800.
Skylar Pizzulli, Bohemia Manor, Distance, Sophomore
A long-distance specialist for the Eagles, Pizzulli reached states in the 3200 as a sophomore, finishing sixth among 1A competitors with a time of 12:52.64. Took home first place in the 3200 at regionals with a time of 12:58.55. Added a third place finish in the 800 at the Cecil County meet on Jan. 7 and a fourth place finish in the 1600 at the Cecil County meet on Jan. 21.
Kathryn Scott, Bohemia Manor, Distance, Senior
Placed first in the 1600 at both Cecil County meets on Jan. 7 and Jan. 21. Qualified for states with a first place finish at regionals with a time of 5:51.83. Placed fifth at states with a 5:42.70, .14 seconds off her season-best time in the 1600. Ran on Bohemia Manor’s 4x400 and 4x800 relays that qualified for states.
Alyssa Snyder, North East, Pole Vault, Senior
Ended the winter as the best pole vaulter in the county by nine inches. Eclipsed a mark of 7 feet all three times she competed, including a season-best 7 feet, 6 inch mark at states. Placed third at the regional championships and 14th at the state championships.
Caroline Mercer, Rising Sun, Shot Put, Junior
Placed third at the 2A State Championships with a throw of 31 feet, nine inches. Added a second place finish at regionals with a throw of 32 feet, 10.5 inches. Threw a season-best 33 feet, 1.75 inches at the Cecil County meet on Jan. 21. Won both Cecil County meets in shot put on Jan. 7 and Jan. 21.
Myaven Ewing, Shadai Givens, Myracle Miles, Sage North, Elkton, 4x200-meter relay
Times: 1:57.09 at Cecil County Meet Jan. 7 (1st), 1:53.83 at the 2A East Region Championships (6th)
Anna Callaghan, Isabella Chavis, Amanda Callaghan, Katie Callaghan, Rising Sun, 4x400-meter Relay
Times: 4:24.81 at the 2A East Regional Championships (3rd), 4:38.71 at the 2A State Championships (11th)
Anna Callaghan, Emily Wishart, Savannah Lacey, Amanda Callaghan, Rising Sun, 4x800-Meter Relay
Times: 10:20.67 at the 2A East Region Championships (1st), 10:32.90 at the 2A State Championships (6th)
Honorable Mentions
Reeve Khanjar, North East
Alyssa McCall, Rising Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.