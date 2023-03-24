Player of the Year
Jordan Lynch, Rising Sun
Proved night in and night out to be the most-dominant player in the county. Averaged a double-double, leading the Tigers in points per game and rebounds per game with 13.7 points and 11 boards. Caused trouble for opposing offenses with her quickness and active hands, forcing a team-high six steals per game. The heartbeat of Rising Sun on both offense and defense. Served as a main catalyst for the Tigers 17-win season.
Coach of the Year
Kathy Stoudt,
Rising Sun
The Tigers head coach took an eight-win season the previous year and added nine more wins to Rising Sun’s total in 2022-2023, finishing the season with 17 wins and four losses. Led the Tigers to a No. 2 seed in the regional playoffs and a Cecil College Green and Gold Holiday Tournament Championship. Started off the season with an 11-game winning streak that stretched into mid-January.
Sarah Clark, Rising Sun, First Team
A problem for opposing defenses, Clark possess the ability to score in bunches from deep. Clark finished second in scoring for Rising Sun, averaging 11.8 points per game. Totaled 17 points — nine of which came from the three-point line — in the Cecil College Green and Gold Holiday Tournament win against Tome.
Allison Stoudt, Rising Sun, First Team
Another top-scorer for the Tigers, Stoudt served as scoring threat that could make shots from beyond and drive into the lane for Rising Sun. Was the third leading scorer for the Tigers with 11.5 points per game. Ran the Rising Sun offense effectively with 3.7 assists per game and posed a problem for opposing offenses with 3.6 steals per game.
Aleigha Gangemi,
Elkton, First Team
Served as the heart of the Golden Elks offense, both with her ability to score the basketball and run the Elkton offense. Was a ball-dominant player with the ability to stretch opposing defenses. The Elkton senior finished the season averaging 12 points per game to go along with 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals. Connected on six triples in the Elks’ two-point Green n’ Gold Tournament loss to Greater Grace Christian Academy and four triples in both meetings against Perryville.
Landen Cain, Tome, First Team
A three-sport athlete, Cain showcased her athletic ability on both ends of the court during her senior year with the Lady Titans. Cain finished the season averaging a double-double with 15 points per game to go along with 12.8 rebounds per game. Was a member of the MIL All-Conference team, earning All-Conference MVP honors. Helped Tome capture another MIL Championship.
Reagan Hassell, North East, Second Team
In her junior year with the Indians, Hassell served as a game-changer in the paint for North East. Hauled in 253 rebounds, averaging 11 boards per night. Played as a rim protector as well for North East with 30 blocks on the year, good for just over one block per game. A main scoring threat for the Indians down low, Hassell finished second on the team in scoring with 8.5 points per game.
Saylor Bare, North East, Second Team
The top-scorer for the Indians, Bare provided an outside scoring threat for North East. The North East senior finished her high school basketball career averaging 9.2 points per game, connecting on 54 baskets, 15 of which coming from beyond the arc. Bare averaged 4.2 rebounds per game along with 1.4 assists and just under two steals.
Malana Redden, Elkton, Second Team
A physically gifted basketball player and senior member of the Elks, Redden showcased her ability to play down low in the paint. Serving as the main option down low, Redden averaged the second most points per game for Elkton with 11.5 points per contest. Redden added to her post play with her rebounding prowess, averaging seven boards per game.
Jules Harris, Tri-State, Second Team
A senior captain for the Crusaders, Harris served as one of the leaders for the Crusaders. Ended the year leading the Crusaders in scoring with just under 12 points per game, using her ability to play multiple positions on the court. Was a top three rebounder for the Crusaders, grabbing 7.5 boards per contest. Helped Tri-State reach the MIL Championship game and was named First Team All-Conference in the MIL.
Cienna Lilly, Perryville, Second Team
A guard with the ability to score the basketball often for the Panthers. Finished the season averaging 14 points per game and served as one of the main scoring options for the Panthers. Totaled a game-high 22 points in Perryville’s regional quarterfinal win against Kent County.
Honorable Mentions
Hope Pfadt, Tri-State
Tessa Davis, Tri-State
Laynee Eyman, Rising Sun
Alyssa Stanley, Perryville
Katy Hammer, North East
Jenniah Odige, WNA
Alivia Carrillo, Tome
Ainsley Carrilo, Tome
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.