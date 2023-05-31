Athlete of the Year
Sydney Phillips, Throws, Perryville
Finished the year with multiple first place finishes in shot put. Won the Cecil County Invite, UCBAC Championships, 1A East Regional Championships and captured a state title in the 1A shot put. Won the state meet with a throw of 49 feet, 2.25 inches. Added a third place finish at the county meet in discus.
Coach of the Year
Travon Morgan, Perryville
Guided the Panthers to a top five finish at the UCBAC Championships in early May with a score of 54 points. Added a third place finish at the Cecil County Invitational. Saw multiple athletes reach the state championships. Coached Sydney Phillips to his second shot put state championship in 2023. Saw the Panthers place the highest among the three county team’s at the Chesapeake Division Championships with a score of 57.
Josh Brill, Sprints, Elkton
Won the Cecil County Invite with a time of 23.35 in the 200-meter dash. Added a second place finish in the 100-meter dash at the county meet and third place finish in the 200 at the UCBAC Championships. A member of Elkton’s 4x100-meter relay that won the Cecil County Invite and UCBAC Championships.
Isaiah Huffstutler, Sprints, Elkton
Took home top eight finishes at the UCBAC Championships and the 2A East Regional Championships in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. Qualified for states in the 100 and finished the year with a time of 11.50. A member of Elkton’s 4x100-meter relay that won the UCBAC Championships and 2A East Regional Championships.
Rocky Ramsland, Sprints, Perryville
Placed first in the Cecil County Invite and the UCBAC Championships in the 100-meter dash with times of 11.35 and 11.11 respectively. Placed in the top eight at the 1A East Regional Championships and qualified for the Class 1A State Championships in the 100.
John Ferry, Distance, Rising Sun
Won the Cecil County Invite 3200-meter run with a time of 10:47.48. Placed second in the 3200 at UCBAC’s and at regionals. Added a second place finish in the 1600 at the county meet. Qualified for states in the 1600 and 3200.
Matthew McKay, Distance, Rising Sun
Won the 800-meter run and 1600-meter run at the Cecil County Invite with times of 2:10.56 and 4:48.39 respectively. Added a third place finish in the 1600 at UCBAC’s and a sixth place finish in the 800. Placed second at the 2A East Regionals in the 1600. A member of Rising Sun’s 4x800-meter relay that won the Cecil County Invite.
Daniel Katz, Distance, North East
Placed third in the county meets in the 1600-meter run and seventh at UCBAC’s. Placed eighth in the 2A East Regional Championships. Qualified for states in the 2A 1600.
Travis Bare, Hurdles, Rising Sun
Placed first at the Cecil County Invite and fourth in the UCBAC Championships in the 110-meter hurdles with times of 16.13 and 16.10 respectively. Added a first place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.74 in the county championships.
Dain Lenz, Hurdles, Bohemia Manor
Placed second in the county championships and sixth at UCBAC’s in the 300-meter hurdles with times of 43.75 and 42.07 respectively. Added a pair of top eight finishes at the 1A East Regionals in the 110-meter and 300 hurdles. Placed in the top 10 at states after qualifying in both hurdle events.
Jared Adams, Jumps, Elkton
Placed second at UCBAC’s with a leap in high jump of five feet, 10 inches. Added a six foot, first place jump at the 2A East Regionals. Placed sixth at states in the high jump with a mark of six feet.
Andrew Lenz, Jumps, Bohemia Manor
Placed second at the Cecil County Invite in the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 8.5 inches. Added a second place at UCBAC’s with a mark of 19 feet, 11.5 inches. Placed in the top eight in long jump at both the 1A East Regionals and 1A State Championships.
Mekhi Lockhart, Jumps, Elkton
Won the Cecil County Invite with a leap of 40 feet, 11 inches in the triple jump. Added a third place, 40 feet, seven inch mark at the UCBAC Championships, good for third place. Placed second at the 2A East Regional Championships with a mark of 41 feet, 10.25 inches. Qualified for the 2A State Championships.
Jacob Blankenship, Throws, North East
Won the Cecil County Invite and the UCBAC Championships in discus with throws of 131 feet, 10 inches and 130 feet, six inches respectively. Added second and third place finishes in shot put at the county meet and UCBAC’s respectively. Placed in the top eight at the 2A State Championships.
Jaden Nichols, Throws, Elkton
Placed third at the Cecil County Invite and second at the UCBAC Championships with throws of 40 feet, four inches and 45 feet, 8.5 inches respectively in shot put. Placed third at the 2A East Regional Championships and concluded the season with a third place throw of 49 feet, 4.75 inches in shot put at the 2A State Championships.
Rian Kransman, Pole Vault, North East
Placed fifth at the 2A East Regional Championships in pole vault with a mark of 10 feet, nine inches. Added a top 15 performance at the state meet with a mark of 10 feet, six inches. Took home fifth place at the UCBAC Championships.
