Player of the Year
Vinnie Muscella, Attack, Perryville
A top scoring threat for the Panthers throughout the spring. The Florida Southern College signee ended the season with 68 goals to go alongside 29 assists and 11 forced turnovers for the Panthers in Perryville’s run to the 1A state championship game. Ended his senior season with a team-high 97 total points. Combined for 12 goals in the Panthers’ state playoff wins over Pikesville and ACCE.
Coach of the Year
Doug Savick, Perryville
Guided the Panthers to to their first state championship appearance in the Perryville program’s history and the first appearance ever by a Cecil County school. Ended the year with a 13-3 record on the season, including a 9-2 mark in the regular season. Nine-win regular season resulted in a top seed in the 1A regional playoffs. Added a perfect 7-0 record against county opponents.
Michael Young, Attack, Perryville
Another top scoring threat for the Panthers’ dangerous attack. Finished the year with 59 goals for Perryville, to go along with 19 assists and 28 ground balls. Concluded his senior season with 78 points in the navy blue and gold.
Sam Ehrhart, Attack, Rising Sun
Ehrhart served as the heart and soul of the Rising Sun offense, finishing the season with a team-high 53 goals and 26 assists. A fierce competitor and a captain of the Tigers.
Spencer Cain, Attack, Tome
A dominant force on the offensive end for the Titans. Served as the top goal scorer for Tome with 53 goals and 16 assists for the Titans. Added 70 ground balls and averaged 4.9 points per game.
Zack Clarke, Midfield, Perryville
A shifty midfielder for the Panthers. The Perryville senior eclipsed 20 goals and 20 assists on the season, finishing with 24 scores for Perryville. Clarke added 41 ground balls and finished the season with 44 total points.
Michael Marra, Midfield, Elkton
Served as the team leader during his final season in the purple and yellow. Finished first on the Elks in the goal-scoring category with 18 goals. Dished out 11 assists on offense for Elkton.
Matt Nichols, Midfield, Bohemia Manor
Served as the top scoring option for the Eagles, finishing the season with 24 goals and 11 assists. Added 61 ground balls over the course of the year for the Eagles.
Zane Boulden, Midfield, Tome
Served as the field general for the Titans during the spring. Finished the season with 26 goals and eight assists on offense. Added 77 ground balls for the Titans.
Kurt Vaughn, Defense, Perryville
Vaughn served as the top defender on the back end of the Perryville squad. Ended the year with 33 forced turnovers to go alongside 49 ground balls recovered. Added a goal and three assists from his defensive position for the Panthers.
Anthony Thompson, Defense, Perryville
Another stout defender for Perryville, Thompson showcased his defensive prowess throughout the year for the Panthers. Finished the year with 22 forced turnovers and recovered 33 ground balls for Perryville.
Josh Zatalava, Defense, Rising Sun
Served as the backbone of the Rising Sun back line, while maintaining the role of inspirational leader and serving as a team captain. Always tasked with defending the opposition’s top attackman.
Gavin Kirsch, Defense, Tome
Served as an eraser on the back end for the Titans and was always tasked with defending the opponents' top attacker. Finished the season with 34 forced turnovers and 42 ground balls. Added an assist on offense in 14 games for Tome.
Ethan Griffiths, Long Stick Midfielder, Tome
Served as a ground ball machine for Tome in its MIL championship season. Recovered 84 ground balls on the year for Tome, while tallying six assists on offense. Finished the season with 28 forced turnovers.
Colton Short, FO Specialist, Bohemia Manor
Possesses a knack for winning the draw and the ability to score for the Eagles. Finished the season with a face-off win percentage of 71%. Scored 19 goals for the Eagles on offense to go along with 10 assists. Recovered 94 ground balls for Bohemia Manor.
Dan Hickling, Goalie, Perryville
Stood his ground in the crease for Perryville in his efforts to help the Panthers reach the 1A state championship game. Ended the year with 197 saves and a save percentage of 61%. Had strong showings in the Panthers’ comeback victory over Pikesville in the state quarterfinals and win over ACCE in the state semifinals.
Honorable Mentions
Nick Howes, Perryville
Grayson Ittner, Perryville
Phil Sugar, Tome
Matt Destefano, Elkton
RJ Boyd, North East
Brian Millward, North East
Ethan DiMaio, Bohemia Manor
Alex Parke, Bohemia Manor
Ben Matthews, Bohemia Manor
Dillon Corvino, Rising Sun
Elijah Graziosi, WNA
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.