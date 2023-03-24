Athlete of the Year
Sydney Phillips, Perryville, Shot Put, Senior
Captured a 1A State title in shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 6.5 inches. Smashed both his previous personal best of 41 feet, three inches and Perryville’s school record of 41 feet, 7 3/4 inches with his states winning toss. Eclipsed 40 feet five times during his senior campaign with the Panthers.
Coach of the Year
Travon Morgan, Perryville
Coached the Panthers to a sixth place, 39-point finish at the 1A State Championships in February. State championship finish was the highest place and point total among any Cecil County team to compete. Saw multiple school records fall at states. Saw Perryville athletes place in the top five in six different state events. Coached the Panthers to a first place finish at the 1A Central Region Championships with a score of 120 points.
Rocky Ramsland, Perryville, Sprints, Senior
Reached the Class 1A 55-meter dash finals at states where he placed third with a time of 6.63 — good for third place. Broke the previous school record of 6.71 with the bronze medal performance. Qualified for states with a first place finish at the 1A Central Regional Championships with a time of 6.87.
Isaiah Huffstutler, Elkton, Sprints, Senior
Placed ninth in the Class 2A State Championships — missing out on a 55-meter dash finals appearance by one spot. Clocked in at a time of 6.68 at the state meet. Qualified for states with a time of 6.65 seconds and second place finish at the 2A East Regional Championships. Served as a member of Elkton’s 4x200-meter relay team that reached the state championships.
Ty Stiffler, Perryville, Sprints, Senior
Versatile member of the Panthers’ sprint team. Reached the 1A state finals in the 55-meter hurdles with a prelims time of 8.28 seconds. Placed fifth in the hurdle finals with a time of 8.19 seconds. Served as a leg on the Perryville 4x200 and 4x400-meter relay teams that both placed in the top 10 at the state meet.
John Ferry, Rising Sun, Distance, Senior
A specialist in the long distance events, Ferry put that on full display at the state meet in late February. Ferry took home a pair of top 10 performances, including a sixth place finish in the 3200-meter run (10:22.52) and a ninth place performance in the 1600-meter run (4:50.86). Took home second and third place in the 3200 (10:38.18) and 1600 (4:51.81) at the 2A East Region Championships.
Daniel Katz, North East, Distance, Junior
Served as a consistent performer for the Indians throughout the winter in the middle and long distance events. Finished with the best 800-meter time of County runners at the 2A East Regional Championships. Placed first at the Cecil County Meet at Tower Hill in the 800 on Jan. 21. Took home sixth place in the 1600-meter run at regionals with a time of 4:57.32.
Ethan Dell, Bohemia Manor, Distance, Junior
Qualified for the state championships in the 3200-meter run during his junior year as an Eagle. Placed first at the 1A Central Region Championships with a time of 11:32.97 in the 3200. Placed sixth at states with a time of 11:05.77. Broke the sub-11 mark on Jan. 7 at a Cecil County meet with a time of 10:56.43, good for second place. Ran a 4:52.40 in the 1600, good for second place at the Cecil County Meet on Jan. 21.
John Conley, Bohemia Manor, Distance, Junior
Also qualified for the 1A 3200 at the state championships in February. Placed second at regionals in the 3200 with a time of 12:04.47. Took home seventh place at states with a time of 11:14.98.
Deyshawn Henderson, Perryville, High Jump, Sophomore
The top high-jumper for Perryville, Henderson qualified for the 1A state meet with a jump of 5 feet, 8 inches to win the 1A Central Regional title. Henderson placed seventh at the state meet with a mark of 5 feet, 6 inches. Season best jump came at the Cecil County Meet on Jan. 21 where Henderson finished with a mark of 5 feet, 10 inches.
Michael Young, Perryville, Pole Vault, Senior
One of two pole vaulters to reach states for Perryville, Young posted a season best of 10 feet, 3 inches at the 1A state championships, good for fourth place. Young made it to states after finishing in second place at regionals with a mark of 10 feet. His marks saw steady improvement throughout his final indoor season as a Panther.
Zach Ayers, Rocky Ramsland, Ty Stiffler, Evan Beynon, Perryville, 4x200-Meter Relay
Times: 1:36.19 at 1A State Championships (5th), 1:41.06 at 1A Central Region Championships (2nd), 1:42.20 at Cecil County Meet Jan. 7 (1st)
Evan Beynon, Zach Ayers, Ty Stiffler, Brady Martin, Perryville, 4x400-meter relay
Times: 3:49.47 at 1A State Championships (9th), 3:52.89 at Cecil County Meet Jan. 21 (1st), 4:01.67 at 1A Central Region Championships (3rd)
John Ferry, Logan Meadows, Niklas Haraldsson, Matt McKay, Rising Sun, 4x800-meter relay
Times: 8:59.81 at 2A East Region Championships (4th), 9:00.18 at 2A State Championships (8th), 9:16.38 at Cecil County Meet Jan. 21 (1st)
Honorable Mentions:
Dain Lenz, Bohemia Manor
Travis Bare, Rising Sun
