Player of the Year
Jabez Griffin, North East
Serving as a leader for the Indians, Griffin led North East in scoring with 19.5 points per game in his senior year with the Indians. Eclipsed the 20-point mark 11 times during the season. Recorded a season-high of 26 points twice during the year. Showcased his ability on the glass with just over eight rebounds per game. Averaged just over five assists per night. Finished the year with six double-doubles.
Coach of the Year
Charles Givens Sr., Elkton
Continued his longtime coaching success with another successful year at Elkton. Helped the Elks reach the state playoffs for the first time since 2004, a year after missing out on states by one game. Led Elkton to an 11-1 record to start the season and finished the season with 19 wins and four losses. Captured a Cecil College Green and Gold Holiday Tournament championship with a victory over Tri-State Christian Academy.
Luke Keefer, North East, First Team
A true scorer for North East, Keefer showcased his ability to score all over the court. Averaged just under 19 points per game in his junior season. Led North East in scoring from deep with 78 three-pointers. Finished the year with a season-high 40 points in a victory over Rising Sun. Scored more than 20 points ten times, including a 34-point and 33-point outing. Shot 77% from the charity stripe.
Sean Beard, Perryville, First Team
A do-it-all guard for Perryville, Beard led the Panthers offense during his junior year. Ended the season with a team-high 17.3 points per game and 7.1 assists per game. Showcased his value to the Panthers after missing time due to injury, making it back in time for the regional playoffs. Finished with a team-high 18 points in Perryville’s regional semifinal win over Joppatowne, helping the Panthers reach the 1A East Regional Finals.
Zyan Williams, Elkton, First Team
A force to be reckoned with in the paint, Williams utilized his size, skill and strength in his senior year at Elkton. Finished the season averaging a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds, showcasing his ability down low for the Golden Elks. Was never afraid to showcase his ability to finish at the rim.
Obote Briscoe, Elkton, First Team
An all-around guard for Elkton, Briscoe’s performances picked up in the second half of the season and come playoff time for the Golden Elks. Ended the season with 14 points per game. Served as one of the main ball handlers for the Elks come playoff time, Briscoe scored a team-high 15 points in the 2A Regional Semifinal win against Harford Tech. Added another nine points in the Elks’ Regional Final win against Fallston.
Kabali Kajubi, Elkton, Second Team
A talented freshman with loads of potential for Elkton in the coming years. Showcased his ability to score at all three levels of the floor throughout the year with a special ability to score from the mid-range.
Kyle Richards, Perryville, Second Team
An athletic forward for the Panthers, Perryville Head Coach Ron Kidd describes Richards as the “best athlete on the floor” in any game the Panthers played. Richards finished the season averaging a double-double with 12.6 points and 11.7 rebounds. Put his athleticism on full display in the 1A Regional Quarterfinals, where the Perryville junior tallied 14 points in the Panthers’ playoff win over Bohemia Manor.
Jerry Howard, Perryville, Second Team
Served as another top scoring option with an ability to connect from deep and get to the rim. Howard finished second on the Panthers in scoring with 13.4 points per game. Added 5.5 rebounds per contest and just under five assists per game in his junior year with Perryville. Added 15 points in Perryville’s regional semifinal victory over Joppatowne.
Jackson Sartin, Tri-State, Second Team
A 6’2” guard with a knack for connecting from deep. Finished the year with 41 triples made. Finished second on team in scoring and in rebounds with 11.8 points per game and just over five rebounds per game. Led Tri-State in blocks with just under two blocks per contest. A main piece in running the Crusaders offense with 3.5 assists per game. Concluded his junior year with a 37-point performance in the Crusaders’ MIL Championship game win over West Nottingham.
Jeremiah Falko, Tri-State, Second Team
Despite having his season cut short due to injury, the Tri-State junior still managed to lead the team in scoring with 12.3 points per game. Falko connected on 55 triples during his junior year. Led the team in assists with 3.75 assists per contest. Was a problem for teams on the defensive end, finishing with just under 1.5 blocks per game.
Honorable Mentions:
Jonte Jensen, Tri-State
Sam Falko, Tri-State
Landon Horsey, Bohemia Manor
Ayden Holderer, Bohemia Manor
James Traynham, North East
Tyler Stoudt, Rising Sun
Wyatt McDowell, Rising Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.