Player of the Year
Luke Keefer, North East, Pitcher
A staple of the Indians roster on the mound and at the plate throughout his junior year. The University of Maryland baseball commit ended the season with a perfect 4-0 record on the rubber with a 1.55 ERA. Struck out 42 hitters in 31.2 innings pitched for North East. A key part of the Indians’ high-powered top of the lineup, Keefer drove in a county-high 42 RBIs. Finished the spring with a .559 batting average and an on base percentage of .610. Went yard seven times on the season, including three home runs against Chesapeake Division rival and eventual Class 3A state runner-up C. Milton Wright. Earned First Team All-Chesapeake honors.
Coach of the Year
Kevin Brown, North East
The tenured manager of the Indians helped guide North East to another double digit winning season. Ended the year with a 16-4 record and a 4-1 record against county opponents. Saw the Indians reach their third straight regional finals appearance.
Chris Harris, Pitcher, Bohemia Manor
The top option on the bump for the Eagles. Finished the season with a 4-1 record in 35.2 innings pitched for Bohemia Manor. Ended the season with 60 strikeouts, an ERA of .196 and gave up one earned run in seven appearances on the mound. A First Team All-Susquehanna selection.
Nolan Peel, Pitcher, Tome
The Rutgers commit continued to showcase his dominance in the MIL throughout his junior season. Retired 75 hitters by means of the strikeout, compared to 12 walks in 29 2/3 innings pitched. Ended his junior year with an ERA of 1.42.
Ethan Flaugher, Catcher, North East
An experienced catcher with plenty of poise behind the dish for North East. Finished the season with a .466 batting average. Totaled 23 RBIs and five home runs for North East. Ended the season with an on-base percentage of .631. Added 30 runs scored for the Indians. Earned First Team All-Chesapeake honors.
Caleb Potter, Infield, Elkton
Served as the big bat in the lineup for the Golden Elks. Potter finished the spring with a team-high three home runs and 27 RBIs. Ended the spring with a batting average of .500 and an on-base percentage of .545. Served as a go-to option on the mound for Elkton, ending the year with 72 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched. Earned First Team All-Susquehanna honors.
Luis Romero, Infield, Elkton
A smooth middle infielder for Elkton with 14 assists and 27 putouts on the season. Finished the year with a .379 batting average, 13 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .478. Earned Second Team All-Susquehanna honors.
James LaManna, Infield, Elkton
Served as a valued middle infielder for the Golden Elks. At the plate, LaManna ended the season with 17 RBIs, a batting average of .434 and on-base percentage of .589. Added 34 strikeouts and a 2-0 record in seven games pitched for Elkton.
Ryan James, Infield, North East
Another big piece in the Indians’ top of the lineup. Ended his junior year with a .405 batting average and on-base percentage of .450. Totaled two home runs for the Indians, while driving in 13 RBIs. Scored 15 runs for North East. Earned First Team All-Chesapeake honors.
Deaven Jones, Outfield, Bohemia Manor
Showcased his ability to get on base leading off for the Eagles throughout the spring. Finished the season with an on-base percentage of .531 and batting average of .423. A threat on the base paths, Jones ended the year with seven stolen bases. Earned First Feam All-Susquehanna honors.
Evan England, Outfield, North East
Utilized his athletic ability in center field for the Indians throughout the spring and served as a big bat to start North East’s batting order. Went yard a county-best nine times throughout the season, while totaling 22 RBIs with a batting average of .379 and an on-base percentage of .523. Added 40 runs scored for the Indians. Earned First Team All-Chesapeake honors.
Jeremy Ruth, Outfield, Elkton
A productive option in the top of the lineup for the Elks. Ruth finished the season with an average of .367 and an on-base percentage of .458. Ended the year with one home run and 15 RBIs for Elkton.
Ethan Neff, Utility, Perryville
A staple in the infield for the Panthers. Finished the season with a team-high 19 RBIs with four doubles and one triple. Ended the season with a .292 average at the plate. Added seven stolen bases on the bases for the Panthers. Earned Second-Team All-Susquehanna honors.
Bradley Dietz, DH, Rising Sun
A power option in the heart of the order for the Tigers. Tallied 20 hits on the year with a batting average of .357. Finished the season with 16 RBIs and six doubles for Rising Sun. Went yard once for the Tigers to help seal a late season victory over North East. Earned Second Team All-Chesapeake honors.
Honorable Mentions
Kyle Polaski, Bohemia Manor
Michael Candy, Perryville
Dom Ferrigno, Perryville
Jose Romero, Elkton
Dillon Goodwin, Rising Sun
Dylan Schriver, Rising Sun
Seamus Malinowski, North East
Matt Hopkins, North East
Luke Yates, Tri-State Christian
