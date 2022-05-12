When Elkton lacrosse coach Colton Baughman took over the program in 2017, he knew it was a building process. He did not know that almost two seasons of development would be disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That is why a 3-9 record and first-round exit in the MPSSAA playoffs may look like something completely different than progress, but the coach sees the growth of the young program that featured just four seniors and a bus load of freshmen and sophomores, many of which had never played the sport before this season.
“Honestly the scoreboard is not fun to look at,” Baughman said after a 21-0 loss to North Harford High School on Wednesday. “But considering most of our team is freshmen and sophomores, all that I ask is they fight until the end. And I believe they did that, honestly. I don’t think the scoreboard shows how hard my team fought and how far they came this year.”
Baughman said the process is the focus and the effort to improve.
“We are building a program and that is all I can ask for,” Baughman said. “We started from scratch and I am happy with my boys.”
Seniors Tyson Caprinolo, Jacob Rogers, Devansh Patel, Matthew Eskaroos, and David Pew
“When i first started coaching here, Jacob and Tyson were the freshmen on the team,” Baughman said. “And from the beginning they were the rock of the team. Starting as captains by sophomore year. Those two are Elkton lacrosse.”
Now the offseason search is on the find where replacing that leadership and goals will come from.
“It will be big shoes to fill,” Baughman said. “But we will try to fill them, they are big shoes to fill.”
Baughman said now going forward as the team gets more consistency the team can continue to grow.
“Just trying to build it,” Baughman said. “It is hard especially with what happened the last two years. These seniors have led and fought through everything.”
