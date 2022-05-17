Boys Singles

Charlie Rinker (Bo Manor)

Nathan Decru (Rising Sun)

Boys Doubles

Shane Edwards-Jason Davies (Bo Manor)

Alex Tadalan-Gavin Hawley (North East)

Girls Singles

Aaliyah Rodriquez (Perryville)

Aliana Foran North East

Girls Doubles

Sarah Jones / Madison Tadalan (North East)

Rebecca Taylor Sara Wray (Rising Sun)

Mixed

Raegan Lenz / Nico Mainolfi (Bo Manor)

Kate Hammer / Greg Kosinski (North East)

Boys Player of the Year: Charlie Rinker (Bo Manor)

Girls Player of the Year: Aaliyah Rodriquez (Perryville)

