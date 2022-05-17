North East senior Alesia Doctor pitches during a game against Perryville High School.
Rising Sun pitcher Cadence Williams delivers a pitch during a game at Patterson Mill High School.
Jordan Lynch of Rising Sun is the 2022 Softball All-County Player of the Year after leading the Lady Tigers with a .622 batting average along with 18 RBI and 2 HR as well as 5 stolen bases.
Perryville's Briana Rebman is a member of the 2022 Cecil Whig All-County team.
P — Cadence Williams (Rising Sun)
P — Alesia Doctor (North East)
INF — Megan Harris (North East)
INF — Autumn Simpson (Elkton)
INF — Jordan Lynch (Rising Sun)
INF — Briana Rebman (Perryville)
INF — Mariah Penta (Bo Manor)
OF — Emily Heath (Bo Manor)
OF — Catherine Meadows (Rising Sun)
OF — Tori Reil (Perryville)
UT — Reagan Hassell (North East)
MVP — Jordan Lynch (Rising Sun)
Coach of the Year — Paul Taylor (Rising Sun)
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online calendar events delivered to you!
Subscribe to this newsletter to get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox twice weekly.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.